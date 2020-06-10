The short fiber thermoplastics (SFT) industry is a growing market that is predominantly characterized by established products for different end use industry. The major players offer a portfolio of polyamide (PA) resin based SFT, polypropylene (PP) resin based SFT, polybutylene terephthalate resin (PBT) based SFT and others covering all the major chemistries and the property performance requirements for the wide range of end use industry.

BASF, DuPont, and SABIC are the leading players with diversified product portfolios and strong geographical reach. Over the next five years, suppliers will be focusing on innovation for the development and marketing of a broad spectrum of SFT for customers so that players could capture larger market share in the global SFT market.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments. Development of high temperature resistance PA6 compounds to replace PA66, PA46 and PA12, increasing focus on PP compounds, and increasing use of recycled carbon fiber in SFT.

The companies producing short fiber thermoplastics are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global short fiber thermoplastics market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers”. This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world’s leading short fiber thermoplastics producers. Lucintel created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

• Company Description

• Corporation Statistics

Short Fiber Thermoplastics business overview

• Short Fiber Thermoplastics Business Segments

• Key Differentiators and Strengths

• Key Short Fiber Thermoplastics Competitors

Products and product positioning

• Short Fiber Thermoplastics Product Line Overview

• Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

• Market Positioning in the Global Short Fiber Thermoplastics business

• Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

• Revenue Breakdown by Region

Production

• Global Manufacturing Operations

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

• Marketing and Sales

• Management Commitment and Track Record

Strategic Initiatives

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the short fiber thermoplastics producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading short fiber thermoplastics producers, BASF ranks number one, followed by DuPont, SABIC, Solvay, DSM, Lanxess, LyondellBasell, Celanese, and Washington Penn Plastic all of which are included in the report.

The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

1. Short Fiber Thermoplastics producer target markets

2. Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Designed for the composite industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of short fiber thermoplastics, Lucintel’s “Lucintel Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Short Fiber Thermoplastics Suppliers” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the short fiber thermoplastics producers’ competitive landscape.

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, Lucintel also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the short fiber thermoplastics market and rates each short fiber thermoplastics producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity

2. Ability to gain market share

Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

− Product portfolio

− Financial strength

− Asset position

− Execution skill

− Customer experience

Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

− Target growth markets

− New product development

− Corporate and functional strategy

− Presence within the industry

Lucintel offerings include advanced materials reports, composite materials market report, strategic growth consulting, market research due diligence and business strategy consulting.