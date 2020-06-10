Impact of COVID-19 on Translucent Concrete Market -overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Market Forecast to 2019-2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Translucent Concrete Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The translucent concrete market 2020 is anticipated to exhibit rising demand. This concrete is mainly used to provide an aesthetic touch to buildings. It is manufactured from translucent cement and optical materials. The product has gained popularity owing to its light transmissive properties. According to an observation offered by Market Research Future MRFR, the global Translucent Concrete Market is projected to register 16.2% CAGR across the forecast period. The size of the market is supposed to be worth a decent valuation by 2025, rising from USD 1.2 Mn in 2018.

Impact of COVID-19 on Translucent Concrete Market is expected to capitalize on urbanization and increasing per capita income. These factors are poised to influence the market positively through the assessment period. It has been assessed that there has been a steady rise in demand for the product and it is poised to continue rising over the next couple of years. Increasing investments in the development of smart cities by the governments are supposed to boost growth rate of the translucent concrete market in the upcoming years.

The rising investments in urban area development for accommodating urban migration are presumed to expand the translucent concrete market. Also, investments are being injected for the development of innovative commercial spaces. It is presumed to influence the growth trajectory of the translucent concrete market positively. Developing nations are focusing on infrastructural development which is supposed to drive market growth in these countries. The strong economic growth rate of developed and developing economies is supposed to catalyze expansion of the translucent concrete market in the upcoming years. However, the high investments required for translucent concrete are expected to check growth rate over the evaluation period.

Key Players

The key players in the Impact of COVID-19 on Translucent Concrete Market are Ocean Power Technologies, Inc (US), Ørsted A/S (Denmark), General Electric (US), NextEra Energy, Inc (US), Enel Spa (Italy), On Power (Iceland), Yingli Solar (China), Tocardo BV (the Netherlands), SynTech Bioenergy LLC (US), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Siemens AG (Germany), and Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada).

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global translucent concrete market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global translucent concrete market by product type, size, application, end-use, and region.

By Raw Material

Concrete

Optical Elements

By Application

Facade & Wall Cladding

Flooring

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Research Analysis:

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the global translucent concrete market during the forecast period: MRFR

By region, the global translucent concrete market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Middle East & Africa is likely to hold a majority of the market share in the global translucent concrete market.

The Middle East & Africa dominated the global translucent concrete market in terms of revenue owing to the growing application of translucent concrete as the building material in this region. Translucent concrete is used to enhance the aesthetical appeal of the mosques and walls of banks in the MEA. With strong government initiatives along with massive ongoing projects, the Middle East & Africa regions are expected to show phenomenal growth in the coming year, which in turn will drive the market for translucent concrete. Saudi Arabia is a key market in the Middle East & Africa. The government is focusing more revenues from new sources, such as residential and commercial construction, to lessen dependence on the oil & gas sector.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global translucent concrete market. The presence of leading manufacturers coupled with the growing construction industry has led to high demand for translucent concretes in Europe. Translucent concrete mainly used in Hungary, but now also introduced in Germany, Italy and France. North America regions show a gradual growth rate in demand for the translucent concrete market. However, the demand is likely to increase in coming years. Asia-Pacific and South America are estimated to witness a gradual growth rate in the forecast period, as the translucent concrete is higher cost solution, so these are less preferred in these regions.

