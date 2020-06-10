Global Radiotherapy Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Radiotherapy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global radiotherapy market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of radiotherapy. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the radiotherapy market during the period.

The radiotherapy is also known as radiation therapy. It is a radiation treatment procedure used to treat cancer, a blood disorder, thyroid problem, skincare and other non-cancerous problems. It uses high wave of energy to destroy or retard the growth ability of malignant cells. Additionally, it is used to treat other non-cancerous problems as skincare. The radiation therapy releases high energy particles such as gamma rays, x-rays, protons, electron beam to kill the cancerous cells inside the body.

The radiation waves attack and break the DNA of the cancerous cell, and inhibit their growth and division. It is used to provide the treatment to the required area only. The radiation therapy is used to treat several types of cancer problem singly or with other treatment methods. To treat the cancer problem, a high dose of radiation energy is used to expose the cancerous cells. Around 50% of the people use radiotherapy in their life one time or more to treat some problems.

Growing Application of the Chlorofluorocarbons in the Industrial and Domestic Application is Influencing the Growth of the Radiotherapy Market

The changing lifestyle, growth of industrial activities and depletion of the ozone layer in the environment are major responsible factor for the growth of the radiotherapy market. Additionally, growing application of the chlorofluorocarbons in the industrial and domestic application is influencing the growth of the radiotherapy market. Further, the radiation therapy is getting more acceptance among the patients owing to several beneficial features such as limited exposure of the treatment area, whereas in chemotherapy the whole body is exposed to cancer-fighting drugs. Additionally, these methods have a less harmful impact on the body compared to other treatment methods. However, the unavailability of skilled healthcare professionals, and lack of the basic infrastructure in the in the emerging countries are restricting the growth of this market.

Radiotherapy Market: Segmentations

The radiotherapy market is divided on the basis of type, technique, disease and end users. On the basis of the type the radiotherapy market is divided into external beam radiotherapy, sealed source radiotherapy, systemic radiation therapy, other.

On the basis of technique, the radiotherapy market is segmented into intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT), image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR), radiosurgery, proton therapy, brachytherapy, and others.

On the basis of the disease, the radiology market is segmented into lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, stomach, liver, oesophagus, and others.

On the basis of the end users, the radiology market is segmented into ambulatory radiotherapy centers, hospital, and cancer research institutes.

Radiotherapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The radiotherapy market is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the global radiotherapy market are Raysearch Laboratories, Pronova Solutions, LLC., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Elekta AB, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Viewray Inc., IBA (ION Beam Applications SA), P-Cure Ltd. Nordion, Inc. and Theragenics Corporation. There are numerous players doing well in their respective regions of the radiotherapy market.

North America is Projected to Hold Largest Share in the Radiotherapy Market

Geographically, the global radiotherapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America is projected to hold largest share in the radiotherapy market due to the presence of a large number of big players in this region. Additionally, the presence of modern healthcare infrastructure and government support to provide modern health care facilities to the poorest person at affordable cost is helping to boost the radiotherapy market in this region.

Further, the presence of a large number of patient pools for the different cancerous problem in this region is boosting the growth of this market. Europe is the second-largest market after North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing industrialization, excessive application of CFC, and aging population is helping to grow this market. India and China are expected to boost the growth of this market in this region.

