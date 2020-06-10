Global Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size, and future trends in the global premature ejaculation treatment market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of premature ejaculation treatment.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the premature ejaculation treatment market during the period. The global premature ejaculation treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Smoking, and Drinking Alcohol and Increasing Stress Levels in the Men Due to the Work-Life are Some of the Driving Factors of this Market

Premature ejaculation is uncontrolled ejaculation either before or shortly after sexual penetration. It happens with minimal sexual stimulation and before the person wishes. It may result in unsatisfactory sex for both partners. This can increase the anxiety that may add to the problem. It is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction. It has probably affected every man at some point in his life.

Erectile Ddysfunction (ED) and Premature Ejaculation (PE) are the two most prevalent male sexual dysfunctions. The Global Study of Sexual Attitudes and Behaviors and other sources suggests a global prevalence of PE of approximately 20-30% across all age groups. Chances of sexual dysfunction increase with age, physical inactivity, smoking, diabetes, stress, and prostate concerns.

Worldwide approximately 100 million men are estimated to suffer from male sexual dysfunction. Rise in the base of the population with sexual disorders, changing lifestyle habits such as smoking, and drinking alcohol and increasing stress levels in the men due to the work-life are some of the driving factors of this market. In addition, large number of drugs under pipeline for FDA approval and introduction of novel techniques are further expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market: Segmentation

The report on the global premature ejaculation treatment market covers type segments. On the basis of type, the global premature ejaculation treatment market is categorized into oral therapies and topical therapies.

U.S. Drives the growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global premature ejaculation treatment market such as, Janssen Pharmaceutica N. V, Plethora Solutions Holdings PLC, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, Absorption Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Innovus Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Bayer.

