Digital X-Rays Market Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2023

The Market Study on the Global Digital X-ray Market Covers a Variety of Micro and Macroeconomic Factors that Affect the Market. Analysis of the Market has Revealed Various Drivers, Threats and Challenges which have been included in the Report

Digital X-rays Market Highlights:

Digital x-ray is associated with the benefits of improved image quality, ease of equipment handling, image throughput, and most importantly, the ability to provide real-time results due to which they have gained widespread adoption among healthcare institutions. Market Research Future (MRFR) has analyzed the global; digital x-rays market to be a growing market which is anticipated to showcase substantial growth over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Demand for efficient diagnostic technologies coupled with expanding healthcare budget across the globe has significantly driven the Digital X-rays Market Share. Chronic diseases are spreading at an alarming rate due to changing lifestyle and dietary habits which induce substantial demand for effective diagnostic methods for proper treatment. Other factors include government initiatives towards the modernization of healthcare sector and rise in the global aging population. Advancements in digital x-ray techniques, detector technology, digital image storage, and computer-aided detection have revolutionized the process of image acquisition and substantially led to the consolidation of the global digital x-rays market. Increase in a number of diagnostic centers and hospitals too bodes well for the market growth. The high incidence rate of breast cancer is also a key factor influencing the growth of the market. Growing concerns related to breast cancer has spurred the demand for breast cancer screening or mammography. The prevalent trend of procuring the latest technologies by the healthcare sector is also creating a favorable environment for the growth of the market. Furthermore, as market players are endeavoring to strengthen business capabilities, they are investing heavily in new product launches. On the contrary, the growth of the global digital x-rays market might be hindered by high-cost low healthcare penetration in certain regions and high costs of digital x-rays which restrict market growth in price-sensitive markets.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6579

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare, Seimens AG, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, Carestream Health, Konica Minolta Inc., Canon Inc. are the key players in the global digital x-rays market.

Industry Updates

In January 2019, LG, a South Korean electronics company, launched an innovative range of medical imaging solutions for diagnostics at the Arab Health. The new digital imaging system offers greater ease of use and accuracy; is dust and waterproof. It is equipped with 5:4 aspect ratio and wide viewing capabilities, digital X-ray detector and diagnostic monitor with color calibration and display accuracy.

Segmentation

The global digital x-rays market has been segmented based on application, technology, portability, and end user.

By application, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into general radiography, dental applications, mammography, and fluoroscopy.

By technology, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into computed radiography and direct radiography.

By portability, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into fixed digital X-ray systems and portable digital X-ray systems.

By end user, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital x-rays market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is domineering the global digital x-rays market. Robust healthcare sector, high expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and the tendency to adopt latest technologies boost the growth of the North America market. Favorable reimbursement scenario in the region also works in favor of market growth.

APAC is a significant market for digital x-rays which is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. Expanding healthcare budgets, increasing disposable income, and increasing automation in the healthcare sector drives the APAC digital x-rays market. Increase in geriatric population and government initiatives towards the modernization of the healthcare sector creates a conducive environment for the growth of the market.

Europe market is driven by rising demand for automated healthcare services and augmented R&D activities for ten development of highly efficient medical devices by the market players in the region.

Get Full Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-x-rays-market-6579

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com