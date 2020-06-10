Dental Digital X-ray Market | Rising Number of Dental Disorders

Dental X-rays are key diagnostic tools used to evaluate the amount of the bone present, alveolar crest, cavities calculus, and other masses in dental examinations. They accurately detect abnormalities which are not visible during routine dental examination.

What the Dental Digital X-ray Market Looks Like?

The dental digital X-ray market is projected to reach $3,290.6 million by 2020, from $2,154.0 million by 2015, at a CAGR of 8.8%, during the forecast period.

Factors such as technological advancements, rapidly growing geriatric population, ability of digital systems to reduce diagnosis time and provide improved image quality, growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), increase in dental disorders, and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are propelling the market of dental digital X-ray during the forecast period.

Increasing number of dental disorders drive the market growth

Globally, the occurrence of dental disorders such as dental caries and periodontal disease is on the rise. This can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing life expectancy and growth in the elderly population. Worldwide, around 60% to 90% of school children and nearly 100% of adults have dental caries (source: WHO). In addition to this, increasing incidences of oral cancer have also given rise to an increase in the demand for advanced treatments in dentistry. In 2013, around 7,591 cases of oral cancer were diagnosed in the U.K.; that is, around 21 cases were diagnosed every day (Source: Cancer Research U.K.).

Moreover, Cancer Research U.K. estimated that in 2012, more than 300,000 new cases of lip and oral cavity cancer were diagnosed worldwide with incidence rates varying across regions. Apart from dental caries and oral cancer, the growth in the decayed, missing, and filled teeth (DMFT) index is also expected to fuel the demand for endodontic treatments such as root canals and periodontal treatments such as scaling and root planning.

The growing number of dental disorders will thus help boost the demand for advanced dental imaging systems such as dental digital X-rays, which are required to diagnose and plan the treatment for these disorders.

What Drives the Dental Digital X-ray Market?

The growth of the global market for Dental Digital X-ray is primarily influenced by the following factors:

 Technological Advancements

 Rapidly Growing Aging Population

 Reduced Diagnosis Time and Improved Cost Savings

 Growing Adoption of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

 Increasing Number of Dental Disorders

 Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Dental Digital X-ray is an established trend in the developed regions of North America, Asia and Europe. Due to growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.

Geographically, the market of dental digital X-ray is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market in 2015.

However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Growth in the Asian market can be attributed to growth in the geriatric population, focus of emerging and leading market players to expand their presence in the developing Asian markets, rise in disposable income, less stringent regulatory guidelines, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growth in medical tourism in the region.

Leading market players and strategies adopted

Prominent players in the market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LED Medical Diagnostics (Canada), The Yoshida Dental MFG.Co. Ltd. (Japan), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Air Techniques, Inc. (U.S.), and Cefla s.c. (Italy).

