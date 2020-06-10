Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Trends, Current Updates and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The rising number of people suffering from anemia, liver disease, and other blood clotting disorders, it is believed that the global market for bleeding disorders is set to flourish. Factors such as an increase in the number of patients with diagnosed bleeding disorders, significant investments due to major market giants, increased research and development activities, and awareness of bleeding disorders hemophilia. Government-led initiatives in developed economies to create a large network of diagnostic and treatment centers are other factors driving market growth. Much of the market is motivated by increased awareness of bleeding disorders and available treatments, a broad patient pool, and favorable remuneration policy

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market

Growth is expected to garner a CAGR of over 10.0% over the assessment period (2018-2023). The demographic drivers of the market include the growing incidence of bleeding disorders and the growing population. According to the National Hemophilia Foundation hemophilia affects about 20,000 people in the United States and more than 400,000 people globally. Platelet disorders have an incidence of 1900to 6400 per 10000a year.

Expired patents for existing brands should also give generic drug companies the opportunity to enter the lucrative market. The market is mainly focused on western European countries and North America due to the high prices of branded medicines. The low cost of medicines will allow market penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries where patients cannot afford expensive drugs. As a result, availability of affordable generic drugs is likely to stimulate market growth in the regions.

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

The bleeding disorders treatment market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of plethora of small and large players. A large market is captive owing to purchase by public health sector. Manufacturers rely on close collaboration and partnerships with public players and programmes so as to tap the government purchase of drugs used for bleeding disorders.

The free market is dominated by large companies having a premium product using advanced technologies such as recombinant DNA, advanced clotting factors and others. Companies are also investing in R&D activities so as to develop new drug molecules. Developments in associated sciences such as protein analysis, recombinant technology is resulting in increased collaboration between players.

Major Players:

• Shire Plc

• Pfizer Inc

• Bayer Pharmaceuticals

• Biogen Inc

• BDI Pharma

• CSL Behring

• Grifols

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Octapharma

• Ferring Pharmaceuticals

• Novo Nordisk A/S

Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market – Segments

By Type : Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, Von Willebrand Disease (vWD), among others.

By Drug Class : Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrate, among others.

By Treatment : Medication, Desmopressin (DDAVP), Hormone replacement therapy, Contraceptives, Anti-fibrinolytic/clot-stabilizing drugs, Fibrin sealants, Drugs applied to cuts, among others.

By End-users : Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas is projected to lead the bleeding disorders treatment market in the forecast period. Increasing healthcare awareness, advancement in technology, medical tourism are some other factors that boost the growth of the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births and about 400 babies are born with hemophilia Each year.

The European market is expected to hold the second largest market share. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising patient population, changing lifestyle, and growing elderly population. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow. According to annual report survey of 2015 by World Federation of Hemophilia, it is estimated that there were 523 million people suffering from hemophilia, 309 suffering from von Willebrand disease and 145 million people from bleeding disorders in Denmark.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for the global bleeding disorders treatment in 2018. According to the annual report survey of 2015 by the World Federation of Hemophilia, it is estimated that there were 7,451 million people suffering from hemophilia and 1,950 suffering from von Willebrand disease in Russia. According to annual report survey of 2015 by World Federation of Hemophilia, it is estimated that there were 131 million people suffering from hemophilia, 2 suffering from von Willebrand disease and 7 million people from bleeding disorders in Hong Kong