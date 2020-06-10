Biobanking Market Forecast(2018-2023) by Values, Major Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global biobanking market is undergoing massive evolution in the form of technological innovations in genetic tools, which help elevate the demand for high-quality biospecimens used for enhancing cancer research. Citing a reference, Northwell Health had partnered with Indivumed in January 2017 for creating a cancer research biobank. In addition, the current developments in information technology as well as automation solutions have enhanced the efficiency of the biobanking services. For instance, with the launch of fully automated programmed freezers as well as refrigerators, the temperature monitoring in biobanks has become far more efficient than before.

A new report on the global Biobanking Market Trends published by Market Research Future (MRFR), concludes that this market can view gains at 7.6% CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

The data received from samples can often be used for several purposes. Rising demand for biosamples, tumor cells for clinical trials and others can provide substantial traction to the market. The increasing rate of investment from both the private and public sector can trigger impressive growth.

However, the biobanking market is also getting muddled by a lot of ethical questions owing to which the expected rise could drop a little during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Becton Dickinson & Company

Brooks Automation Inc

Chart Industries Inc

Greiner Holding AG

Hamilton Company

Merck KGaA

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Tecan Trading AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

VWR Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The global biobanking market segmentation encompasses application, end-use, product & services, sample type, and storage type. MRFR’s take on the market marks various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers clinical research, life science research, regenerative medicine, and others.

Based on end-use, the market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratory, hospitals, research centers, and others.

Based on the sample type, the market has been segmented into biological fluids, blood products, cell lines, human tissues, nucleic acids, and others.

Regarding storage type, the market has been segmented into automated storage and manual storage.

The products & services segment has been segmented into consumables, equipment, services, and software. The consumables segment has been sub-segmented into analysis consumables, collection consumables, processing consumables, and storage consumables. The services segment has been sub-segmented into processing services, storage services, supply services, and transport services.

Regional Segmentation:

Region-specific analysis of the biobanking market leads to the inclusion of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (MEA), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The regional market has two regions, North America and South America. North America’s entry depends mostly on the prospect associated mainly on the superlative infrastructure. The U.S. is one chief contributor of the region where growth in the number of hospital-based biobanks is driving the demand forward. Canada is expected to amass the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. The market is getting driven by cost-effective aspects.

The European biobanking market is relying mostly on the investments granted for research and development from various organizations and governments. It is getting further aid from advanced technologies. Germany and the U.K. provide the maximum coverage for the regional market growth the market and is receiving substantial backup from the healthcare sector.

Asia Pacific’s growth is expected to be the fastest as the technology is getting increasingly adopted in the healthcare sector to meet the demands generated by chronic diseases. Early diagnosis and treatment are necessary in such cases which are driving the business growth ahead.

The MEA biobanking market can record a steady rise owing to the poor infrastructure. Researches are mostly taking place in the Middle East part where countries are investing money to get better healthcare benefits. In the African region, awareness about biobank facilities is fueling the growth of the market.The Matrix Gemini Biobank Management System from Autoscribe Informatics is now offering users, greater versatility by including environmental monitoring and equipment calibration. The new system also offers maintenance monitoring capabilities.