Yeast Infections Treatment Market Applications, Business Overview And Forecast to 2023

Such yeasts are generally present in the intestine, the vagina, and on the skin. Under normal conditions, this yeast will not cause any infection, yet at times can lead to an infection in the skin, vagina, or mouth owing to several factors of which the most common include a conducive environment, unhygienic conditions, weak immune response, amid others. Along with infants, those suffering from inflammatory disorders, hypothyroidism, obesity, and diabetes are susceptible to catching this infection. Yeast infection is most common in those areas of the skin that are humid.

The Yeast Infection Treatment Market Trends predicted to grow at a 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Yeast infection which is popularly known as candidiasis is a form of infection that results from different forms of yeast known as Candida.

The genital area in women is prone to yeast infections. Yeast infections are a result offungus growth that reaches a finale of inflammation, blisters or painful discharge. Certain health conditions resulting in recurrent infections in women are pregnancy, disability, premenopausal, or postmenopausal, immunocompromised patients with diabetes, or women who are taking estrogens replacements are at an increased risk for recurrent vaginal yeast infections.

ALLERGAN

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Abbott

Mentis Pharma Ltd

Bayer AG

Astellas

Merck & Co

Synmedic Laboratories

Scynexis

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the yeast infection market on the basis of end users, treatment, types, and pathogen.

Based on pathogen, the yeast infection market is segmented into candid rugosa, candida glabrata, candida albicans, and others.

Based on type, the yeast infection market is segmented into throat yeast infection, skin yeast infection, vaginal skin infection, and others.

Based on treatment, the yeast infection market is segmented into surgery and drug treatment. The drug treatment segment is further segmented into suppository, tablet, ointment, and cream.

Based on end users, the yeast infection market is segmented into ambulatory centers, clinics, hospitals, and others.

By region, the yeast infection market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will spearhead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the rising cases of patients suffering from immune diseases and the presence of a vast geriatric population.

The yeast infection market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. This is chiefly due to the accessibility of government support for R&D and the availability of modern treatment facilities.

The yeast infection market in the APAC region is predicted to have a notable growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing prevalence of HIV in the region, growing awareness about yeast infections and the accessibility of new treatment methods. China, as well as India, are the key contributors in this region.

The yeast infection market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have minimal growth over the forecast period. This is owing to a lack of awareness and limited availability and access to treatment facilities.