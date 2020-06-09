Radiotherapy Market – Growth Trends and The Largest Revenue Generating Region

Radiotherapy Market growth is largely driven by factors such as technological advancements, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of conferences and symposia focusing on spreading awareness about the benefits of radiotherapy, and the growing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment. The emerging markets, growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment, and the improving reimbursement scenario are expected to present a wide range of growth opportunities for market players.

The radiotherapy market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 5.6 billion in 2018 to USD 6.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Global Radiotherapy Market is Segmented by:

1. Type

2. Product

3. Application

4. End User

5. Region

By Type:

1. External Beam Radiotherapy

2. Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy

3. Systemic Radiotherapy

By Product:

1. LINAC

2. CyberKnife

3. Gamma Knife

4. Tomotherapy

5. Particle Therapy

6. Cyclotron

By Application:

1. Prostate Cancer

2. Breast Cancer

3. Lung Cancer

4. Head and Neck Cancer

5. Colorectal Cancer

6. Others cancers (spine cancer, brain cancer, and pediatric cancer, among others)

By End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Independent Radiotherapy Centers.

By Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of The World

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the radiotherapy market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the radiotherapy market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, the growing incidence of cancer, and the rising acceptance of radiotherapy procedures and devices are also driving the growth of this regional market.

Key Players:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), and Accuray Incorporated (US) dominated the radiotherapy market. Other players in this market include Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), ViewRay, Inc. (US), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Provision Healthcare (US), and Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US)