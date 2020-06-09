Paper Packaging Materials Market Outlook – Latest Development, Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Global Paper Packaging Materials Market was valued at USD 68.35 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 89.73 billion at a CAGR 4.5%.

Paper is the important and commonly used material for packaging as compared to other materials. For packaging use of paper is the eco-friendly option it does less damage to environment. Craft paper, glassine paper, and poster paper are the examples of papers used in packaging. Paper, pulp, timber and others are the raw materials used in paper packaging process. Paper packaging material is widely used for packaging of Fast Food, Beverages, Frozen Food, Dairy, and Bakery Products.

Increase in demand for paper packaging in food and beverages industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global paper packaging materials market growth. Paper packaging materials are used for packaging of raw and processed food items. Also, paper packaging materials are used in packaging of food products like cereals, and grains etc. Furthermore, Increase in consumption of canned sea foods, frozen meat products, and ready to eat meals will increase the demand for paper packaging materials, over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will have the positive impact on global paper packaging materials market growth.

Market Restraints

However, high operational cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global paper packaging materials market growth. Also, deforestation on paper packaging will affect the global paper packaging materials market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Paper Packaging Materials Market is segmented into product type such as cartons, Folding Boxes, Corrugated Cases, and Liquid Packaging Cartons. Further, Global Paper Packaging Materials Market is segmented into application such as Fast Food, Beverages, Frozen Food, Dairy, and Bakery Products.

Also, Global Paper Packaging Materials Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Cartons

Folding Boxes

Corrugated Cases

Liquid Packaging Cartons

By Application

Fast Food

Beverages

Frozen Food

Dairy and Bakery Products

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

