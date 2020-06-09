Metagenomic Sequencing Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The Worldwide Metagenomic Sequencing Market Report Summarizes the Value and Volume, Technological Advancement, Macro Economical and Governing Factors in the Market. The Report Provides Detail Information about and Strategies used by Top Key Players in the Industry.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Market Scenario:

Metagenomics Sequencing is also known as environmental or community genomics. It is termed as the genomic study wherein the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and cloned directly from the microorganism. Genetic testing is an expensive affair. Moreover, the testing requires specific infrastructure and resources. Currently, the genetic testing market is majorly spread in North American and West European region. There are huge opportunities for the service providers and companies to make the tests affordable and enter the untapped regions of the world with a great scope of expanding. The reducing costs of the tests may also encourage people to undergo the genetic tests.

Furthermore, the factors such as the use of advanced bioinformatics tools, recovery of novel drugs, high throughput screening (HTS) methods, and the development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are driving the Metagenomic Sequencing Market Size. Moreover, rising R&D activities to identify new antibiotics and enzymes, and improved bioinformatics offers some attractive opportunities to the key market players. Growing concerns regarding the standardization and accuracy of diagnostic testing, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of knowledge is likely to restrain the Metagenomic Sequencing Market over the forecast period.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Segmentation

The global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user.

On the basis of the technology, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into sequencing, bioinformatics, and others

On the basis of the application, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, ecology, agriculture, and others

On the basis of the end user, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, specialized clinics, and others.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Key Players

Some of key the players in the global metagenomic sequencing market are GATC Biotech AG (Germany), Enterome Bioscience (France), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Aperiomics, Inc. (U.S.), The Mitre Corporation (U.S.), F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), Second Genome Therapeutics (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Freenome Inc. (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), COSMOSID (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), Biomatters Ltd. (New Zealand), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc. (UK), CLC Bio (Qiagen) (Denmark), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), DNAStar Inc. (U.S.), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Helicos BioSciences (U.S.), Knome Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Regional Analysis

The global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region holds the largest market share of the global metagenomic sequencing market owing to the rising genetic abnormalities and diseases, governmental support for the research and development in genetics, and presence of sophisticated infrastructure. Many key companies such as Illumina Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and others are present in this region and are playing a major role in the growth of Americas’ metagenomic sequencing market.

Increasing prevalence of the genetic disorder in Europe boost the market growth to some extent. In Europe, recent advancements in the fields of molecular medicines have emerged as a critical factor for the development of this market. Moreover, genetic testing has gained a huge attention in Europe over the past few years. Denmark, France, and especially, the U.K are the top three contenders owing to a huge patient population having genetic abnormality and share almost 50% of total patients in Europe. Germany holds the largest share of European region while the U.K is growing at the fastest pace.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the global metagenomic sequencing market. Increasing awareness about the growing genetic diseases and disorder is driving the market growth. Furthermore, rising spending on healthcare, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising government initiatives to improve public health, increasing aging population, advances in the medical fields are giving a push to the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to experience limited growth due to less demand for genetic testing. The Middle East is growing significantly as compared to African metagenomic sequencing market due to a rise in the number of chronic disease cases such as cancer, new innovations in the genetic testing, and increase in the aging population.

