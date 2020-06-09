Impact of COVID19 Water Cut Monitors Market 2019 Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Water Cut Monitors Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2025.

Market Highlights

Analysis on Impact of COVID19-Global Water Cut Monitors Market is projected to be valued at USD 282 Million by 2025, with 5.11% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. Water cut monitors are solid-state electronic instruments, which ascertain the water content in an oil emulsion. The water content in crude oil provides critical information to operators to control the water injection rates during drilling. Further, in the downstream sector, a water cut monitor provides essential information for optimizing de-watering or de-salters.

Competitive Analysis

The key industry participants operating in the Global Water Cut Monitors Market are Weatherford (US), Emerson Electric Co (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), TechnipFMC plc (UK), Siemens (Germany), Eesiflo (Czech Republic), Ametek Inc (US), Aquasant Messtechnik AG (Switzerland), Haimo Technologies Group Corp (UAE), LEMIS Process (US), Agar Corporation (UK), and Sentech AS (Norway).

Segmental Analysis

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Impact of COVID19 Water Cut Monitors Market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global water cut monitors market by vessel type, power output, component, and region.

By Sector

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Application

Well Testing

Separation Vessel

Refinery

Others

By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Detailed Regional Analysis

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global water cut monitors market in terms of share: MRFR

The global water cut monitors market has been segmented into five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected account for the largest market share in the global water cut monitors market during the forecast period. Industrialization in Asia-Pacific is growing at a tremendous pace, due to the lower cost of labor and materials in the region. Due to the increasing demand for crude oil and refined products in the region, numerous refinery projects have been setup in the region leading to the rise in the installations of water cut monitors in the region. China is expected to be the largest country-level market in Asia-Pacific owing to increasing investment and the market in India is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Production of oil in North America has increased drastically in the last decade. And the countries in the region have substantially increased their refining capacity to cater to the increasing need for crude oil in the region. Further, oil export from the region have also increased in the last three years which have increased the demand for water cut monitors in the region. The US is projected dominate the North America region during the forecast period and also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the same period.

In Europe, Germany is likely to dominate the water cut monitors market, whereas the market in Italy is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

In Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share in 2018 owing to the investments in enhancing refineries in the country. The market in Saudi Arabia is also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

South America is dominated by Brazil as the investments in developing oil and gas sector are likely to get increased by 66% in the coming years. Brazil is also likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The global water cut monitors market has been segmented based on sector, application, and location. By sector, the global market includes upstream, midstream, and downstream. The upstream segment is expected to hold larger share during the forecast period. By application, the global market is segmented into well testing, separation vessel, refinery, and others. The separation vessel segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the equipment are used to separate water from crude. By location, the global water cut monitors market has been segmented into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to hold the largest share within the global water cut monitors market due to the increasing offshore exploration and production activities throughout the globe.

Global Water Cut Monitors Market is expected to grow at 5.11% CAGR during the forecast period.

