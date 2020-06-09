Hernia Repair Market | Increasing Hernia Prevalence & Technological Advancement | Growing at a CAGR of 3.0%

[151 Pages Report]The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

10% in the 35-44 age group

18% in the 45-54 age group

24% in the 55-64 age group

31% in the 65-74 age group

In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.

Market Segmentation in-depth:

On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.

On the basis of type, this market is segmented into synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the biologic mesh segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh market. The increasing number of clinical trials to establish safety and the benefits of biologic meshes coupled with technological advancements to reduce ‘could be’ issues with these mesh are some of the factors triggering the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America was the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US. The adoption of hernia mesh devices, particularly biologic mesh devices, is the highest in the US. As these devices are priced at a premium, their high demand is resulting in large revenue generation for companies operating in the US.

Key Market Players:

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien Plc (Medtronic Plc) (Ireland), Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), LifeCell Corporation (Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Getinge AB) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), and Integra Lifesciences (US). Other players include DIPROMED (Italy), FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).