Data Center Infrastructure Management Market to reach a market size of $4.4 billion by 2026 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, published by KBV research, The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 21.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in cloud computing and business virtualization raises demand for data centers, leading to new and creative innovations that reduce power usage and ownership costs, worth millions of dollars, to operate data center infrastructures. This development is expected to accelerate, benefiting both information technology and facilities vendors, over the next five years.

The Telecom, IT & Colocation market dominated the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by End User in 2019. The BFSI market is exhibiting a CAGR of 22.4% during (2020 – 2026). The Energy & Manufacturing market is witnessing a CAGR of 23.5% during (2020 – 2026). Additionally, The Government market is expected to witness CAGR of 23.3% during (2020 – 2026).

The Professional Services market dominated the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Services Type 2019, growing at a CAGR of 23.9 % during the forecast period. The Managed Services market is experiencing a CAGR of 27% during (2020 – 2026).

It is observed that over the coming years, telecommunications will be the largest and fastest growing market for data center infrastructure management. In the current situation, banking remains the largest DCIM adopter. North America continues to be the main market for DCIM products and services, in terms of geography. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will witness increased market penetration over the next five years, to become the world’s largest DCIM market.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of ABB Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Delta Electronics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC.

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Segmentation

By Component

• Solution

• Asset Management

• Power & temperature Management

• Network Management

• Cooling Management

• Others

• Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

By End User

• Telecom, IT & Colocation

• BFSI

• Energy & Manufacturing

• Government

• Healthcare

• Others

By Geography

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest of North America

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Russia

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

• Brazil

• Argentina

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• ABB Group

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Technologies, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• IBM Corporation

• Eaton Corporation PLC