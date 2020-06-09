COVID-19 Industrial Films Market Analysis – Overview, Trends, Revenue, Forecast, Scope, Growth & Regional Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

Industrial Films are used in various end user industries such as building and construction, automobile, agriculture, and packaging among others. The growing demand from the developing region across the globe are the major factors driving the COVID-19 Industrial Films Market Analysis. The growing government investments in the infrastructural development coupled with the augmenting demand from the automobile sector are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. Among the various end-user industry agriculture, the dominant segment and expected to show the same trend during the forecast years. The properties such as improving crop quality, higher yield, and reduction of soil erosion has increased the demand for Industrial Films in the agricultural industry.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Industrial Films Market are DuPont Teijin Films (U.S.), SKC Co., Ltd. (South Korea), 3M (U.S.), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), and RKW SE (Germany) among others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Industrial Films Market is segmented into Product Type and End User Industry.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the market is segregated into linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate/bi-axially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (PET/BOPET), polypropylene/bi-axially oriented polypropylene (PP/BOPP), cast polypropylene (CPP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide/bi-axially oriented polyamide (BOPA), and others.

The market by the End-User Industry is further categorized into transportation, construction, industrial packaging, agriculture, medical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global Industrial Films Market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The developing end user industries in the region such as construction and automotive is expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the favorable government regulation has resulted in the shifting of manufacturing base in the Asia Pacific which has further propelled the market growth. The major counties attributing to growth of Industrial Films in this region are India, China and Japan. North America is the dominant region for the market Industrial Films. The developed end user industries coupled with the growing adoption of Industrial Films are the major factor contributing to the growth of the market. The major countries attributing to this growth are the U.S. and Canada. The European market of industrial films is mainly driven by the developed automobile and medical industry. Moreover, the growing use of Industrial Films in agriculture is further adding to the market growth.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

