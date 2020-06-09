COVID-19 Heat Stabilizers Market Analysis – Trends, Overview, Global Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity 2025

Market Segmentation:

COVID-19 Heat Stabilizers Market Analysis is segmented by Form, Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Form, Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into liquids, powders, prills, pastes, and others.

On the Basis of the Type, Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into heavy metal, metallic soaps, organic, and others. The heavy metals heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into lead, cadmium, tin, and others. The metallic soaps heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into calcium-based and mixed metal stabilizers (Ba-Zn, Ca-Zn, Mg-Zn, others). The organic heat stabilizers are sub-segmented into organometallic (organotin) and non-metallic organic stabilizers.

On the Basis of the Application, Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into pipes & fittings, profiles & tubing, wires & cables, coatings & floorings, and others.

On the Basis of the End-Use Industry, Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, healthcare, packaging, footwear, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the Global Heat Stabilizers Market are ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), SONGWON (South Korea), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), Oyak Group (Turkey), Galata Chemicals (U.S.), Reagens S.P.A. (Italy), Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.), PMC Group, Inc. (U.S.), Ika Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Asúa Products, S.A. (Spain), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), Vikas Ecotech Ltd. (India), and BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Regional Analysis:

Global Heat Stabilizers Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the Global Heat Stabilizers Market in 2017 and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the growing building & construction industry owing to the low production cost and cheap labor. Furthermore, the automobile industry in China is driving strong demand for PVC in accordance with the growing trend towards replacing metal parts with plastic & composites to increase the fuel efficiency and is expected to continue growing at the same pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing healthcare industry, due to rising government initiatives and growing healthcare expenditure, is affecting the PVC demand for flexible containers and tubing applications positively. Moreover, the ‘Make in India’ initiative taken by the government is expected to augment the electrical & electronics, footwear industries in the country, which in turn drive the Heat Stabilizer Market over the forecast period.

Europe is following Asia Pacific in terms of market size and is expected to show a considerable growth during the forecast period. Growing building & renovation activities in the region are expected to boost the product market during the forecast period. The established automotive industry is further contributing to the product market due to growing application of PVC in automotive components applications and is expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference for mixed metals and organic Heat Stabilizers due to stringent regulations are further expected to stimulate the product market during the forecast period.

North America is another major market for Heat Stabilizer and is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period. Growing construction & renovation activities in the U.S. is witnessing high demand for PVC and thus positively impacting the product market. Additionally, established healthcare industry in the U.S. is significantly driving the product market. Furthermore, high per-capita income and a strong preference for technologically advanced products are expected to drive the product market during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to show rising growth mainly from the growing construction industry during the forecast period. The market is projected to witness a significant demand for Heat Stabilizers due to ongoing infrastructural projects in the UAE and Qatar.

Latin America Market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period. Growing construction activities in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are attributing to the market growth.

COVID-19 Study in Detail:

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

