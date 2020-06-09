Client Virtualization Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Client Virtualization Market Synopsis:

The global client virtualization market 2020 offers a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2023 of 12.6%, making the total market worth to USD 9.25 billion by 2023. The market as valued earlier with USD 5.11 billion that was recorded in the year of 2018.

These figures are accumulated after an in-depth study has been conducted through Market Research Future that eminently focuses on the information and communication industry. The industry brings up the study case based on commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics, revenues gains, segmental data, regional data, are focused that eventually captures all the facets of the evolving Client Virtualization Market COVID – 19 Analysis.

Top Market Contenders:

Some of the known market giants actively investing in the client virtualization market are listed as Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HP Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Parallels International GmbH (US), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software (US), NComputing Co. LTD (South Korea), and Nutanix (US).

Top Impacting Factors:

The e-tailing and mobile shopping trends have forced the retailers to modernize their IT infrastructures and business applications portfolios such as CRM, ERP, and more to be used across all channels for greater supply chain visibility. This has been a core reason for the proliferation of the global client virtualization market.

A rapid rise in concerns linked to the data security in small & medium and large enterprises that have positively impacted the growth client virtualization market for some years finds MRFR in its extensive study. Attributing to the fact, the penetration of the internet has led to the exponential increase in the cyber breach globally, across industries, as well as surged the cybersecurity concerns altogether. In this matter, the Asia Pacific region possesses several lucrative business opportunities for the market players operating in the client virtualization market. The reason behind new opportunities is that the region is experiencing significant growth in several companies across industries that are incorporating advanced technologies.

To add some more core factors leading the market growth direct towards the adoption of Client virtualization solutions across the globe, mainly in the IT & telecom industries. IT & telecom industry has become more advanced as compared to other verticals with the adoption of new technologies such as software-defined everything, virtualization, and cloud computing. Therefore these have created a high expectation to occupy the largest share in the client virtualization market throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market: Client Virtualization:

From the viewpoint of segmentation, the global client virtualization market has been studied among the critical segments of virtualization type, organization size, and industry vertical.

Depending on the virtualization segment, the market has included application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and presentation virtualization.

Depending on the organization size segment, the market has included large enterprises as well as small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Depending on industry vertical segment, the market has included financial services, banking and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government & public sector, manufacturing, retail, IT & telecom, education, and others.

Regional Framework:

From the geographical point of view, the study of the global client virtualization market has been conducted over the key regions of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the fastest growth in the market

The APAC region is housing some of the best-established market giants such as Huawei, which is the largest retail market leading the client virtualization software.

The retailers in the region are escalating investments in digital transformation, thus, providing scope for the market to become more and more valuable in the future. In fact, the surging concerns over cybersecurity across the region are also highly supporting market growth.

North America region, as per the study, is also anticipated to acquire the largest market share in the global client virtualization market throughout the forecast period. The US, Canada, and Mexico are leading in the regions in terms of the adoption of client virtualization solutions. The growth is endorsed with the presence of major vendors in the region and the quick adoption of advanced technologies for various business processes.

