Bag-in-Box Container Market Focusing on Current Trends, with Key Players | Industry Forecast Report by 2027

Global Bag –in- Box Container Market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 6.8%.

Bag-in-Box container consist plastic bag which is produced from various materials such as ethylene vinyl acetate, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and low-density polyethylene (LDPE). The overall bag-in-box containers are widely used for storing industrial liquid foods and packaging of food and beverages products. Also, bag-in-box containers are used for household products, Food & beverages products and industrial liquid products.

Increase in demand for bag-in-box container in various sectors like household cleaners, alcoholic beverages, milk and dairy products expected to drive the global bag-in-box container market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing demand for household products and hygiene promoting products like household cleaners will have the positive impact on global bag-in-box-container market growth. Moreover, growing industrial fluid demands for processes including metal demonstration cleaning & metal removal, owing to increase in industrialization is expected to fuel the global bag—in-box container market growth.

Market Restraints

However, availability of substitutes like plastic and glass bottles expected to hamper the global bag-in-box-container industry growth. Also, increase in demand for plastic bottles by the soft drink industry will affect the global bag-in-box-container market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Bag –in- Box Container Market is segmented into material type such as Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Low-Density Polyethylene, and Others, by order type such as Standard Order, and Customized Order. Further, Global Bag –in- Box Container Market is segmented into end use such as Household Products, Industrial Liquid Products, and Food & Beverages Products.

Also, Global Bag –in- Box Container Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

