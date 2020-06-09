Atopic Dermatitis Market Key Manufactures Shares, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

This Report Studies the Global Atopic Dermatitis Market Outlook of Global Market 2019. The Atopic Dermatitis Market Research Report Gives Recent trends, Size, Share, Growth information Uniquely in Depth.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis:

Atopic dermatitis (AD) or eczema as it is popularly known as is a chronic disease that is inflammatory and is characterized by rashes and itchy skin lesions. Generally, every age group can get affected by this skin disease, but it is more common in case of children and infants. Rising prevalence of skin irritants mainly cosmetics, perfumes, detergents, soaps and water can produce inflammation. Eczema can be a result of pharmacologic factors, genetic, immunological or complex interplay of the environment.

Every form of eczema causes redness and itching but atopic dermatitis is the most severe. AD may misguide the immune system resulting in chronic diseases later on. It has different patterns resting on the patients’ age. This can occur on the sides of the neck, inside the elbows, knees, ankles, wrists and hands along with having a tendency of developing papules that results in rashes.

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, rising prevalence of food allergies, favorable reimbursement policies, higher treatment compliance, higher unmet needs, promising pipeline molecule, increasing access for treatment medication in developing countries, support from the government for research and development, rising funding and advancing technology. On the contrary, factors such as poor reimbursement policies and side effects from drugs may hinder the growth of the atopic dermatitis market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global atopic dermatitis market is fragmented and highly competitive and based on clinical outcomes of products and new product launches. The key players are using different strategies namely acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, agreements, high expense on R&D, market initiatives, clinical trials and new product launches to boost up their footprint in the atopic dermatitis market.

Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the atopic dermatitis market include

Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland)

Galderma S.A. (Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (Canada)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

and others.

Market Segmentation:

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the atopic dermatitis market on the basis of types, application and end-user.

Based on type, it is segmented into calcitonin, interferon, monoclonal antibodies, erythropoietin, hormone and others.

Based on application, the atopic dermatitis market is segmented into infectious diseases, chronic diseases, blood disorders, cancer and others.

Based on end-users, it is segmented into research centers, clinics and hospitals.

Industry News:

Nov 2018- US FDA has of late grant review for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adolescents aged 12-17 years with uncontrolled atopic dermatitis, moderate-to-severe. Dupixent will help in case of those whose condition was controlled inadequately with topical medications or for those whom this treatment is medically inadvisable.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the atopic dermatitis market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will remain the luminary in the atopic dermatitis market. The factors that are driving the market include high healthcare investment, government funding in research and development, increasing use of skin irritants especially cosmetics and perfumes and inflating patient pool. North America is followed by Europe that holds the second largest share. Germany and France have increased their expenditure on healthcare that ensures considerable market growth here. The atopic dermatitis market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace with countries such as South Korea, China and India heavily investing in the healthcare domain. South Korea and India are generating substantial demand. On the other hand, the atopic dermatitis market in Middle East and Africa will have a minimal share owing to ignorance, poor treatment facilities and lack of disease screening.

