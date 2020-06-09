Am I going to be addicted to this drug?

How many times have you seen television commercials or even YouTube Ads talking about the dangers of opioid addictions and our current situation with opioid epidemics? Many of these informative media portrays people showing maladaptive behaviors, trying to get more drugs in illegal manners, resulting in horrible consequences. Some people who are reading this right now may have heard or even gotten prescribed the following medications:

Norco (Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen)

Hydrocodone

Morphine

Oxycodone

Codeine

The above list is just a few medications that can be prescribed by your health care providers to treat pain for various reasons. Some patients who are prescribed these medications might be worried about the possible addiction.

Now, this is an important message: Many patients who are using opioid medication for legitimate reasons (pain control, medical condition, etc.) will be able to stop taking the drug when appropriate.

Depending on the duration of the opioid, physicians will help with the withdrawal road and the majority will eventually lose in the medication. But, a person could become addicted if they are using the medication that has nothing to do with medical conditions, leading to consequences of craving and obsessing over the drug. The main difference between these two groups is that both will share similar experiences with the opioid medication up until someone cuts off the drug; however, the addicted group will not be able to let go. Other people will be able to stop and put it behind them.

Are certain people more at risk than others in terms of being addicted?

According to RiverMend Health Center, a drug rehabilitation hospital, some behaviors can be categorized as high risk for addiction.

Unapproved dose escalation: When the patient takes an extra pill once or twice without approval

“Trying out” or using the medication that is not meant for the person

Injecting medications meant for oral use

Continuing to request for early refills

Repeatedly reporting lost prescriptions

Not having a trusting person besides the patient to control the usage of pain medications

Having these factors does not mean the user is at a downward spiral to become addicted but these are the patients who might need extra safeguards and take preventive measures more seriously. The first one on the list is especially crucial. It is never acceptable to increase the dose without letting the doctor know. If users feel that the current pain medication regime is not working or it does seem to control the pain level quite well, they must speak with their provider first before making any decisions.

Early addiction signs to watch out for

Many addiction centers report that it is significant to recognize signs of opioid addiction as soon as possible. Catching the early signs of addictions fast will decrease the likelihood of the user experiencing difficult withdrawal symptoms. Some of the red flags for early addiction behaviors are:

Giving up on responsibilities and daily tasks to focus on opioid usage

Spending an inordinate the amount of using or getting the drug

Family is known to abuse opioid medications in the past

Needing more medication to achieve the same effect

Mixing opioids with other drugs to increase the effect

Various types of mental health such as depression

When these early signs are detected, it is important to alert the provider as soon as possible. There are ample amounts of resources available who are open to talk to the patients and help them guide through with supports and answering questions.

American Addiction Center: 866- 789-3512

Addiction Center: 833- 967- 2100

SAMHSA National Helpline: 800-662-4357

Do I really need help or treatment?

From American Addiction Center, it has been reported that people who were in the rehabilitation center admit that they did not realize they were addicted to their pain medication. This is because addiction comes in different types of behaviors and it is possible to overlook some of these signals especially if you do not have another person pointing out the behavioral change. If you are wondering about the addiction or concerned about it, these are some of the helpful statements release by National Rehabilitation Directory.

I am taking opioids in higher amounts or for longer periods than I intended.

I want to quit or cut back my use but haven’t been able to yet

I crave the medication’s effect or have a strong desire to use it

I have stopped or reduced social, recreational, or job-related activities because of the opioid usage.

https://www.rehabs.com/norco-abuse-and-addiction/ Visit the link for the full list.

Admitting opioid addiction is the first step to recovery and it is not something to be embarrassed about. Opioid addiction can be a very difficult habit to break so it is again, important to receive outside help to walk on the road to recovery.

Why are people saying opioid addiction is hard to fix?

Just like smoking cessation, opioid addiction is not something that can be easily fixed by the user to just “stop” taking the medication. This is mainly because of the opioid withdrawal symptoms. When a person who has been taking the medication for an extended period of time due to addiction tries to stop taking the drug suddenly, this can be a major challenge. The sudden absence of the drug in a long time/heavy usage patient can cause the body to react negatively. While the withdrawal syndrome is not always life-threatening, it can be extremely painful and uncomfortable. Some of the withdrawal symptoms include:

High body temperature

Anxiety

Insomnia

Rapid heart rate

Extreme headaches

Sweaty or clammy skin

Chills

Muscle spasms

Vomiting/Nausea/Diarrhea

When a person is going through these effects, it is very tempted for the user to take the opioid medication again to reduce the withdrawal symptoms. This is the main reason why professional help is needed if a person is truly addicted to opioid medications. The healthcare provider can prescribe medications that can help to combat some of the physical withdrawal symptoms such as clonidine while giving medications that can also help with the maintenance process such as Suboxone, Methadone, and Naltrexone. Every patient has different severity and depending on the situation, the doctor will prescribe the medication accordingly.