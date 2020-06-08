Strategic Technology Trends in the Small Cell Backhaul Market

The technologies in small cell backhaul have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional 2G to advanced 5G communication technology. The rising waves of new technologies, such as millimeter wave and microwave are creating significant potential in various electronic platforms due to increased speed and bandwidth.

In small cell backhaul market, various technologies, such as sub-6 Ghz, copper, millimeter wave, fiber, satellite, and microwave are used in the 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G applications. Increase in data traffic, deployment of small cell base stations, and upgradation of communication technology are creating new opportunities for various small cell backhaul technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in small cell backhaul market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Small Cell Backhaul Market 2019-2024”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in small cell backhaul market.

Lucintel study finds that small cell backhaul technology is forecast to grow at 28% during next five years. DragonWave, Alcatel-Lucent, Siklu, Ceragon, and Fastback/Sub10 are among the major players in the small cell backhaul market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global small cell backhaul technology by technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Sub-6 Ghz

• Copper

• Millimeter Wave

• Fiber

• Satellite

• Microwave

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• 2G

o Sub-6 Ghz

o Copper

o Millimeter Wave

o Fiber

o Satellite

o Microwave

• 3G

o Sub-6 Ghz

o Copper

o Millimeter Wave

o Fiber

o Satellite

o Microwave

• 4G/LTE

o Sub-6 Ghz

o Copper

o Millimeter Wave

o Fiber

o Satellite

o Microwave

• 5G

o Sub-6 Ghz

o Copper

o Millimeter Wave

o Fiber

o Satellite

o Microwave

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Small Cell Backhaul Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

