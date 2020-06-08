Printed Label Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Global Printed Label Market was valued at USD 38.12 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 48.67 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.88%

Printed label is the way of communication between manufacturers and consumers. Printed labels contribute majorly to how a customer perceives a specific product while looking at label. Printed lables are based on various technologies such as Letterpress, Digital Printing, Screen, Rotogravure, Flexography, and Offset.

Increase in focus towards manufacturing in the developing courtiers is the major driving factor which is expected to boost the global printed label market growth. Furthermore, evolution of digital printing as well as technological developments and innovations will have the positive impact on global printed label market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for manufactured goods and rise in disposable income is expected to propel the global printed label market growth. In addition to that, growing awareness regarding sustainable packaging will fuel the growth of printed label market during this forecast period.

Market Restraint

However, lack of products with ability to withstand harsh climatic condition is restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global printed label market growth.

Impact on COVID 19 on Market

The increase in COVID 19 effect globally is expected to slowdown the production of printed labels to several regions and countries, which further impact the supply chain of products. Additionally, production of printed labels could also impact, as the manufacturing and packaging sector is also been hit by the global pandemic. Therefore, the printed labels market could witness the slower the growth due to COVID 19.

Market Segmentation

Global Printed Label Market is segmented into type such as type Shrink Sleeve Label, In-Mold Label, Multipart Barcode Label, Linerless Label, and Wet-glued Label, by technology such as Letterpress, Digital Printing, Screen, Rotogravure, Flexography, and Offset. Further, Global Printed Label Market is segmented into end user such as Automotive, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Hospital, Electronics, and Others.

Also, Global Printed Label Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

