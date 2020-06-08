Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Diabetic Neuropathy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global diabetic neuropathy market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of diabetic neuropathy.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the diabetic neuropathy market during the period. The global diabetic neuropathy market is, growing with a CAGR between 5.0 % to 5.5 % from 2017 to 2023. The global diabetic neuropathy market size was totaled 3.58 billion in 2016.

Global Market is Primarily Driven by Changing Lifestyle which has Mostly Resulted into Unhealthy Dietary Habits and Patterns

Growth in global diabetic neuropathy market is highly attributed to consistently increasing diabetic population across the globe linked with growing awareness among people is considered as major market driver for diabetic neuropathy market. Moreover, global market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle which has mostly resulted into unhealthy dietary habits and patterns. In addition, factors such as increasing aging population, rise in healthcare expenditure for diabetes, growing awareness about diabetes, and rise in R&D activities in drug discovery and development have contributed in the global growth.

However, growth of this market is predominantly restrained by longer approval time for drugs and side effects and rising cost of diabetic neuropathy treatment. Also, stringent regulatory requirement and significant failure rate during the clinical trials expected to be the growth barriers in the years to come.

On account of increasing diabetes cases worldwide, rapid product launches and increasing mergers and acquisition, global diabetic neuropathy market will have massive growth opportunities. Rising cost of diabetic neuropathy treatment expected to remain as challenge in front of this market throughout the forecast period.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global diabetic neuropathy market by disorder type, by treatment type, by distribution channel by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). Based on disorder type, global market has been divided into peripheral neuropathy, autonomic neuropathy, proximal neuropathy, and focal neuropathy. Market segmentation based on the treatment type includes drugs, Radiotherapy, and physiotherapy. Moreover, Drugs further sub-segmented into analgesic, antidepressant, and anticonvulsants. Moreover, on the basis of distribution channel market segmented into hospitals, clinics, retails pharmacy, and online pharmacy

North America is the Largest Market for Diabetic Neuropathy

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the largest market for diabetic neuropathy globally, with over 35% of global market shares followed by Europe. Growth in this region is attributed to increasing numbers of diabetic cases linked with rising awareness among people about diabetes and related complication, and significant rise in research and development activities. Increasing diabetes rate in this region has surged growth for diabetic neuropathy in North America region.

Furthermore, US and Canada are the major markets in this region and has played major role in the regional growth. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market for diabetic neuropathy. Asia Pacific, however, is the emerging market anticipated to grow at highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to increasing government support in the form of funding, developing healthcare infrastructure across the region and economic development in this region. Moreover, India is one of the dynamic markets in APAC region projected to contribute significantly in regional growth.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Pfizer Inc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, ACTAVIS, Cephalon Inc, MEDA Pharma GmBH & Co. KG, GlaxoSmithKline, NeuroMetrix, Inc, and Johnson and Johnson.

