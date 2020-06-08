Covid-19 Impact on WiFi Booster Market: 2020 Trends, Growth and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The WiFi booster market is growing rapidly across the world. The increasing number of smart devices are developed which is propelling the demand of Wifi booster market is due to increasing need of strong network connectivity is also be required. The companies like Sony, Nokia, Samsung and others are investing in producing the various smart devices. These smart devices are compatible with latest internet connectivity are widely used among users and is estimated to gain growth in the forthcoming years. The growing need of smart devices among people has prompted the market growth to the large extent. These WiFi booster are generally user friendly and cost effective.

With the increasing demand of smart devices among users including smart watches, smartphones, tablets, smart glasses and other personal electronics which is boosting the market growth to the large extent. These devices are generating maximum revenue in the market. The technological advancement in smart devices has propelled the market growth of Wi-Fi booster. The latest smart devices are being introduced in the market such as smart security camera, smart digital assistance with video and others are another driving factor for the Wifi booster market growth. There is huge growth in internet of things and smart devices in the recent years. The next generation Wi-Fi requires to connect the internet of things. Internet of things is also driving the market of Wi-Fi booster as it offers to connect the physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and others. The Wi-Fi booster can help to fulfil the need of the Internet of things.

According to Market Research Future analysis, Covid-19 Impact on WiFi Booster Market has been valued at USD ~ 3,155.25 million by the end of forecast period with ~18%% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Wi-Fi booster market are – Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan) and TP-Link (China), among others.

Segments:

The global Wi-Fi booster market is bifurcated on the basis of type, services, solution, and region. The type is segmented into indoor, and outdoor. The services is segmented into specialty installation, support & maintenance, network design, others. The solution are segmented residential solution, enterprise solution, aerospace & marine solution, outdoor solution, others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Wi-Fi Booster Market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. In North America region, the Wi-Fi booster is gaining demand as the market is growing with huge demand as Wi-Fi chips used in IoT applications as IoT can connect with any devices using Wi-Fi booster. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

