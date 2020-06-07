World Food Safety Day: Will Food-safety ensure, 85% of small workers’ hygiene food?

WHO has organised the second ‘World Food Safety Day’ on the 7th of June particularly to ensure safe and healthy food practices. Their theme, ‘Food Safety, Everyone’s Business’ seeks to bring together the government, food producers, business operators and consumers, alike to share the responsibility of keeping food safe and of raising awareness about the many ways in which lax practices can cause serious health issues.

The construction industry in India employs about 42 million people. Of these, about 85% are small workers like carpenters, masons, plumbers, etc, and rest are of the ranks of engineers, supervisors, and managers. We did not think about workers & their families what they eat and how hygiene food they had. In every project site, almost a thousand workers & their families stay, they did not get clean water & food then it will create other havoc in recent times. Who will take care of food safety for laborers?

According to the 2011 Census, India has 5.6 crore inter-state migrants, most of who come from the Hindi speaking belt of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. A majority of such migrants work in the informal/unorganized sector; a large number are daily wagers and very few have any form of a valid identity card, given their transient existence.

Food safety has become even more vital during the coronavirus pandemic. Though there is no evidence to support that the virus can live or grow on food. Safe hygiene practices are still recommended. Complying with the Global Food Standard, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prepared a guideline with which people can educate themselves and establish safe food practices.

Mostly Industry does not take seriously the laborers before coronavirus pandemic, now they understand the importance of skilled workers. Now everywhere in India, migrant laborers issues arose & reverse migration is a bigger concern for the industry. The industry should set up rules for workers in hygienic food it will be an appreciable step, especially for construction site workers. More than 100 workers stay with their families in our two construction sites(South City – 2, Gurgaon). Our duty to take care of all of these. Our supervisor gave guidelines to all worker’s wives, especially how to eat clean food. World Food Safety Day & as we know the present crisis COVID-19, we decided to distribute the food to our workers & security guards. – Said by Akash Kohli, Founder & CEO, Elante Group & President, Elante Foundation.