“INDIA’s strong leadership under PM Narendra Modi will induce positivity in Life with Corona” said Honourble H.E. Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS 1972, Lt. Governor of Puducherry delivering the Guest of Honour Keynote Address at IIF Webinar on 4th June,2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted its IIF Webinar Workshop cum Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Life With Corona (Business Health & Governments)”on 4th June 2020 from 6-10 PM. The Guest of Honour Keynote Speech was delivered by Honble H.E. Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS 1972, Lt. Governor, Puducherry. The Workshop was also addressed by renowned Professors, Experts and Gurus with over 45 years experience from Singapore, Sweden, Hungary, Africa, India & Others. The Webinar was moderated by IIF Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The IIF Webinar Workshop had 546 registered participants and was actively attended by over 189 global participants from USA, France, Germany, Sweden, Hungary, Africa, Japan, Malaysia, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, UAE, India and others for 4 Hours.

Honourable Her Excellency Dr. Kiran Bedi said that during the present COVID 19 pandemic, citizens should not take everything for granted. People are taking this pandemic lightly; they should awaken to follow the procedure and their responsibilities to deal with this problem. During her 25 Minutes Keynote Address, Dr. Bedi talking about the Business Sector emphasized to look at all 5 Ps (Position, Plan, Perspective, Projects and Preparation). On health care sector she outlined that all of us should learn from Kerala model, to develop primary health care system, involve the local body, Aasha worker and take support from Volunteers to deal with this crisis in better way feels Dr. Bedi. According to Dr. Bedi, government should rethink the urbanization policy by moving human model to nature model and create smart villages instead of smart city.

H.E. Dr. Bedi proposed that there must be one common call center and single contact number where a common man gets all the instructions for any government policy. She was very optimistic that India will fare out well and strong out of the calamity posed by the corona virus. She outlayed the steps Government of India and the State governments are taking together to fight the war against Corona and preserve Life. She opinioned that we all must observe the norms outlined by the Government and Health care Specialists and agencies like WHO if we want to come out strong with minimum loss to human life. Given her contribution to social activities servicing the society especially in the fight against drugs by youth in India, women empowerment and her long service being the 1st women Indian Police Services Officer since 1972, she was highly appreciate of IIF’s initiative and enlightened all 189+ global participants from over 17 Nations to observe a disciplined hygiene way of life with a positive mind set for “Life with Corona”

The IIF Workshop cum FDP was addressed by Experts and Gurus Singapore, Sweden, Hungary, Africa and India – Prof. Dr. J.D. Agarwal (Chairman & Distinguished Professor of Finance, IIF & Editor-in-Chief, Finance India, INDIA); Mr. Surinder Kathpalia (MD & Co-founder (1996-2004), Standard & Poor’s ASEAN & South Asia, SINGAPORE); H.E. Prof. Dr. Deepak Vohra Ambassador IFS (Special Advisor to Prime Minister of Lesotho; Guinea-Bissau, South Sudan and Special Advisor to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Leh & Kargil, INDIA; Formerly Ambassador of India to Armenia, Georgia, South Sudan, Sudan, Poland and Lithuania); Dr. Blossom Kochhar (Kathak Dancer, Golfer & Enterpreneur; Founder, Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic; Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, INDIA); Mr. Mohd. Haleem Khan, IAS (former Secretary, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, INDIA); Ms. Asa Jarskog (President, Sweden Africa Chamber, SWEDEN & formerly Worked with ILO, UNHCR, UNCTAD, WEF); Prof. Dr. Chandrakant S. Pandav (President of ICCIDD & Chairperson, CFNS, INDIA; Regional Coordinator, IGN, SOUTH ASIA; Former Professor & HOD, Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, INDIA); Prof. Dr. Mahesh Singh (Director (Research and Innovation) & Professor, University of Szeged, HUNGARY; formerly with Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy & formerly Director (Research), European Regional Development Fund, NETHERLAND); Prof. Dr. Saurabh Agarwal (Principal, IIF College of Commerce & Mgt Studies (CCSU); Member Board, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Ministry of Labour and

Employment, Government of India (GOI); Member, Governing Body, Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Worker’s

Education & Dev. (formerly CBWE), Ministry of Labour & Employment,GOI; Professor of Accounting & Finance & Dean [CDC], IIF;

Managing Committee Member, ASSOCHAM; & Associate Editor, Finance India, INDIA)

