Pet Food Packaging Market Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Business and future opportunity by 2027

Global Pet Food Packaging Market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.8%.

Pet food packaging is used for the enclosing and wrapping food items produced particularly for pets. The pet food packaging is available in different product types such as Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons, Plastic Bottles & Jars, and Others. Innovation in packaging industry will drive the global pet food packaging market growth.

Increase in demand for quality and convenience food product is the key driving factor for market which is expected to boost the global pet food packaging market growth. Furthermore, rise in urban population which increases the pet adoption will have the positive impact on global pet food packaging industry growth. Moreover, rise in consumption of packaged and processed food for animals across the world is expected to propel the growth of global pet food packaging market during this forecast period. Also, rise in disposable income of pet owners and multi functionality of pet food packaging technology will fuel the global pet food packaging market growth.

Market Restraints

However, stringent pet food quality and safety regulations and shortage of raw materials and fluctuation in their prices are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global pet food packaging market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

Global pet food packaging market hit by the COVID 19 outbreak as the demand for pet food would be reduced. Due to COVID 19 pandemic global pet food packaging market is expected to slowdown the production of pet food packaging during this global crisis.

Market Segmentation

Global Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented into material such as Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, and others, by product such as Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons, Plastic Bottles & Jars, and Others. Further, Global Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented into application such as Wet Food, Dry Food, Pet Treats, and Frozen Foods.

Also, Global Pet Food Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as GOGLIO S.P.A, APTARGROUP, INC., ARDAGH GROUP S.A, SMURFIT KAPPA, BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC., HUHTAMAKI OYJ, CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, MONDI PLC, and AMCOR PLC

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Others

By Product

Bags & Pouches

Folding Cartons

Plastic Bottles & Jars

Others

By Application

Wet Food

Dry Food

Pet Treats

Frozen Foods

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Pet Food Packaging Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

