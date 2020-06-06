Covid-19 Impact On Corrugated Board Packaging Market Outlook – Latest Development and Industry Forecast Report by 2027

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market was valued at USD 290.22 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach 336.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.20%.

Corrugated box is made up with combination of two sheet papers which is known as liners. These are glued to a corrugated inner part called as fluting. Corrugated board packaging includes three layers of paper and provides better strength. Corrugated boxes are developed and designed to match the processing and end user requirements.

Rise in demand for fiberboards from several end use industries such as Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Electronic Goods, and Others is expected to boost the global corrugated board packaging market growth. Corrugated boards are the substitutes for plastic and metals due its light weight and easy recyclability will have the positive impact on growth of global corrugated board packaging industry, during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in customer consciousness and by regulatory authority regarding sustainable packaging and eco-friendly packaging is expected to fuel the global corrugated board packaging market growth.

Market Restraint

However, stringent government norms like rules and regulations against contamination is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global corrugated board packaging market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

COVID 19 pandemic is the short term challenging factor for market which is expected to hamper the global corrugated board packaging market growth. It is global crisis due to increase in number of confirmed COVID 19 cases many companies stopped their production and manufacturing which led to slowdown the global corrugated board packaging market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is segmented into type such as Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes, Slotted Boxes, and Others, by construction wall such as Single Wall, Double Wall, and Triple Wall,. Further, Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is segmented into application such as Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Electronic Goods, and Others.

Also, Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG., Ariba & Company, I. Waterman (Box Makers) Ltd.,and Kashi Pack Care

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Corrugated Board Packaging Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

