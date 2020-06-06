4MPWRMINT Launches VYRAL SHIELD; A Revolutionary Immunity Supplement

Benton, Arkansas, Jun 6, 2020 — 4MPWRMINTTM, Inc., (4 Empower Mint) Minting better livesTM, is a functional consumer products company— announces that they have launched a new product line called Vyral ShieldTM.

Vyral Shield is market disrupting functional consumer product with No Big Manufacturing BS; No Parabens, No Glycogen Phosphates, No Corn Syrup, No Fillers, Nothing Artificial, 100% active ingredients. The Vyral Shield team feels there is no substitute for the best quality ingredients.

Vyral Shield is the most unexpected breakthrough in immunity enhancement and bio-restoration in years. Humans have used portions of the Vyral Shield proprietary blend for thousands of years boosting cell immunity, promoting cellular restoration, diminishing severity of risk and shortening length of viral attacks. Vyral Shield supports your immune system, and can help fortify yourself and your loved ones.

Industry leading formulator, Dr. Alena J. Smith PhD, Molecular Oncologist/Biochemist LSU-S, developed a safe proprietary immunity formula that can be added to a beverage of choice.

The Vyral Shield proprietary blend includes Honey Powder (Honey + Maltodextrin), Yogurt Powder, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea), Zingiber Officinalis L. (Ginger Root), Althaea Officinalis (Mortification Root Extract), Salix Alba (White Willow Bark Extract), Daucus Carota (Carrot Powder), Propolis Powder, Boswellia Serrata Resin (Frankincense), Echinacea Purpurea Extract.

The original flavor is Vyral Shield Berry Blast which adds Superfoods to the Vyral Shield proprietary blend. Berry Blast includes a Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract, Lycium Barbarum (Goji) Fruit Extract, Euterpe Oleracea (Acai) fruit extract.

Vyral Shield has been formulated to add to a serving of 6 oz of water for the optimal flavor profile. The Vyral Shield team enjoys adding it to smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, tea, coffee, hot water, and even sparkling water. The Vyral Shield scientific team recommends consuming on an empty stomach and note that there are no known adverse side effects.

Market research studies conclude that the Vyral Shield product has a nice flavor profile and participants liked that their daily serving can be used at anytime during of the day with a beverage of their choice.

The Vyral Shield’s team feels that cost benefit is remarkable. When compared to other supplements like Emergen-C you may think it is expensive, but when you consider this product as a market disrupting product with 100% active ingredients, consider that preventative health is way cheaper than medical intervention.

For more information visit www.4mpwrmint.com

About 4MPWRMINTTM:

4MPWRMINTTM was initially established in 2020 to become the leading provider of domestic functional consumer products and to introduce new brands to the market; functional products to include, but not be limited to supplements, cosmetics, hair and skin, coffee, food and beverages. All products are Made in America and Small Batch. At 4MPWRMINT, we are Making your everyday products betterTM.

Empowering choice, for empowered lives.

