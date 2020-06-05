Potato Fiber Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends and Forecasts 2018-2028

Market Outlook

There is a rise in the occurrence of health-related problems like IBDs, Obesity, diabetes, etc. owing to the changing dietary patterns, busy & sedentary lifestyles as well as unhealthy eating habits. With growing awareness and health consciousness among people, there is a rise in demand for functional food ingredients, which can provide additional health benefits as well as aid digestion. Dietary fibers are nutrients which are not easily and completely digested by enzymes in body but however, provides vital health benefits.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28336

Potato is an important vegetable which is consumed globally. Potato is a great source of both soluble as well as insoluble fibers. Potato fiber or potato dietary fiber is insoluble fiber that is used as the additive in various food preparations for carbohydrates reduction, reducing calories and dietary fiber enrichment as well as aids in the absorption of fats while cooking process. Potato fibers are unique and are used in a variety of products, like baked goods, bread & dough, health foods, meat products as well as extruders. There is rice in the consumption of potato fibers as it is known to have a positive effect on health as well as prevent certain diseases. The growing demand for healthy food, as well as rising awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle, is expected to fuel the demand for potato fiber in the near future.

Growing Health Consciousness along Demand for Nutritious Food Increases the Demand for Global Potato Fiber Market

The growing demand for healthy foods and dietary supplements has fuelled the demand for ingredients like potato fiber. Rising awareness about health-related issues, preference for healthy food, increased occurrences of digestive disorders as well as demand for weight management solutions are the prime drivers for the global potato fiber market. There has been an increase in the utilization of potato fiber in various food products for several applications owing to the growing demand for natural food additives. The sedentary lifestyle has increased the health issues like obesity, this increased demand for products like potato fiber as it helps in weight loss by reduction of calories as well as carbohydrate intake. The increased disposable income as well as increased expenditure on health products, especially from the middle-class population, is another driver for the global potato fiber market.

How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

Global Potato Fiber Market Segmentation

In terms of type, the global potato dietary fiber market can be segmented as: –

Soluble Potato Fiber

Insoluble potato fiber

In terms of nature, the global potato dietary fiber market can be segmented as: –

Organic Potato Fiber

Conventional Potato Fiber

In terms of end use, the global potato dietary fiber market can be segmented as: –

Meat products

Baked goods

Extrudates

Doughs

Health food.

Savory products

Sweet potato powder (for baby food).

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28336

Global Potato Fiber Market: Key Players

The demand for global potato fiber is booming. The key players of Potato fiber are ,

Emsland Group

Sanacel

Agrana

Avebe

ingredion

BI Neutraceuticals

IFC

lyckeby

J. Rettenmaier and Sohne

ROQUETTE FRERES S.A.

Key Developments:

In 2017, BI Nutraceuticals came up with the new product concept that a sweet potato powder, which is known to have at least 30% fiber content and designed to add fiber to the baby foods, snacks, and beverages.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Global Potato Fiber Market:

Potato fiber market is growing and hence has numerous opportunities for various emerging as well as existing players. The increasing demand for processed food has led manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop innovative products from potato fiber. The growing demand for organic as well as clean labeled products have also increased the opportunities for food and beverages manufactures to opt for products like potato fiber, thus favoring potato fiber market. The growing hunt for natural supplements as well as increasing use for health and energy supplements especially by athletes also has a positive impact on the global potato fiber market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28336

Overview of the Report

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with global potato fiber market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on global potato fiber market segments and geographies.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why: