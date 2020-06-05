Impact of COVID-19 on Energy-Efficient Building Market 2019 Global Size, Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Highlights

The construction and infrastructure sectors are growing at a significant pace across the globe, owing to market trends such as changing consumer lifestyle, increased consumer preference for energy-efficient buildings, and the rising need for sustainability. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on constructing efficient buildings and adopting components such as home energy management systems (HEMS) and building energy management systems (BEMS). Such factors are expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient buildings in the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Energy-Efficient Building Market is expected to witness 9.68% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Impact of COVID-19 on Energy-Efficient Building Market include Johnson Controls, Ameresco Inc., Cleantech Group, Knauf Insulation, Serious Energy Inc., Architectural Energy Corporation, and KMC Controls Inc.

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global energy-efficient building market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global energy-efficient building market by building type, component, and region.

By Building Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Component

Ventilation Systems

Lighting Technologies

Energy Management Systems

Controls

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis:

Geographically, the global energy-efficient building market has been segmented into five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2018, Europe and North America held significant shares of the global market, owing to the presence of regulatory bodies that monitor energy efficiency across the region. Sustainable development in these two regions in terms of energy conservation is taken on high priority which is propelling the demand for energy-efficient buildings. Moreover, the growing construction industry in Europe, which includes high-tech construction and renovation activities, has created lucrative opportunities for energy-efficient buildings. This high rate of adoption can be attributed to the increasing per capita expenditure on energy prices in commercial and industrial buildings.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the energy-efficient building market during the forecast period. this can be attributed to the high requirement for energy-efficiency in developing countries such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. Furthermore, high-scale construction activity in the Middle East & Africa is also expected to support and contribute significantly to the growth of the regional energy-efficient building market.

Table of Content:

Impact of COVID-19 on Energy-Efficient Building Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Energy-Efficient Building Market International and Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Energy-Efficient Building

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Energy-Efficient Building Market Revenue Market Status

Chapter 6: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 7: Analysis of Energy-Efficient Building Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Continue To TOC……………………

