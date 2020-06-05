Global Urinary Catheters Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

The latest report has been added to the wide database of Urinary Catheters Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the urinary catheters market by product (external catheters, Foley/ indwelling catheters, and intermittent catheters), application (spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, benign prostate and hyperplasia) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries.

The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Urinary catheters market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the urinary catheters market. The global urinary catheters market was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2016 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period to reach to USD 2.57 billion in 2023.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/832

Urinary catheters are hollow, flexible tube that is used to empty the bladder and collect urine in a drainage bag. These catheters are available in different sizes and shapes and made of soft plastic material, rubber, and silicone. Urinary catheters are used when a person have difficulty while passing urine naturally.

Increasing Urology Diseases Drives the Growth of Urinary Catheters Market

Increasing urology diseases drives the growth of urinary catheters market. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, growing geriatric population, fuels the growth of urinary catheters market. Urinary incontinence is a chronic, significant health problem that is growing mainly in women.

Furthermore, the rising number of surgical procedures fuel the growth of urinary catheters market. However, the availability of other alternatives may hamper the growth of urinary catheters market. World health organization estimated that 50% of women report having had a Urinary Tract Infections at some point in their lives and it is leading cause of morbidity and health care expenditures in persons of all ages.

Make an Inquiry for Purchasing this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/832

Segments Make up the Urinary Catheters Industry

The global urinary catheters market categorized into segments such as application and product. Based on, application urinary catheters market is segmented into spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) and others. Among these applications, urinary incontinence accounts for the largest share of urinary catheters market.

On the basis of product, the global urinary catheters market is categorized into external catheters, Foley/ indwelling catheters, and intermittent catheters.Intermittent catheters are expected as the fastest growing segment for the urinary catheters market. Among these product types, indwelling catheters resides in the bladder and it can be useful for short and long periods of time. Intermittent catheters are temporarily inserted into the bladder and it is removed when the bladder is empty.

North America Dominated the Urinary Catheters Market

Among the regions, North America dominated the urinary catheters market. The United States holds the largest share of urinary catheters market owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives, increasing awareness about urinary dysfunction fuels the growth of urinary catheters market in the region. According to the national center for biotechnology information (NCBI),urinary incontinence is a significant health problem with considerable social and economic impact and urinary incontinence is a significant health problem in the United States and worldwide.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-urinary-catheters-market

Key Players in the Urinary Catheters Market

The prominent players in the global urinary catheters market are J and M urinary catheters LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Teleflex Inc., Cook Medical, Medtronic, Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation and C.R.Bard, Inc.

Reasons to Buy this Report: