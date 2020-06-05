Global Urinalysis Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2017-2023

The report on Urinalysis Market by product (instruments and consumables), test type(biochemical urinalysis, and sediment urinalysis) application (liver diseases, hypertension, diabetes, urinary tract infections and kidney diseases), by end user (research and academics, hospitals, clinical laboratories) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends, Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by a significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market. The global urinalysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/831

Urinalysis is a term used to describe the urine test that primarily used to analysis of urinary tract infections, kidney problems, or diabetes. This plays an important role in diagnosing and/or monitor several kidney disorders or urinary tract infections (UTIs) related diseases and conditions. In this urinalysis the group of physical, chemical, and microscopic tests the several substances in the urine for ensuring the normal working of the organs.

Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disorder and Diabetes are the Major Factors that Drive the Growth of the Urinalysis Market

Urinalysis provides an effective and convenient method to analyze the urine sample to detect diabetes, urinary tract infection, and kidney disease. The growing prevalence of kidney disorder and diabetes are the major factors that drive the growth of the urinalysis market worldwide. The urinalysis is the According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, Urinary tract infections (UTIs) occur more frequently in diabetic patients. Thus, this contributes to the growth of the urinalysis market. The growing use of urinalysis in the pregnancy check-up, routine medical checkup, and pre-surgery preparation are anticipated to boost the growth of the urinalysis market in the near future. Moreover, the technological advancements in the urinalysis is projected to create several growth opportunities in this market over the forecast period.

Request a Discount on Standard Prices of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/831

Urinalysis Market: Segmentation

The global urinalysis market is segmented into Product, Test Type, Application and End-use.

In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into Instruments and Consumables. Based on the application the market is sub-segmented as liver diseases, hypertension, diabetes, urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and others. Among these applications, urinary tract infection and diabetes are anticipated to holds considerable market share. Additionally, the growing prevalence of liver diseases is expected to create a huge demand of urinalysis market.

Based on the test types segment the market is divided as Biochemical Urinalysis, Sediment Urinalysis. Furthermore, on the basis of end use the urinalysis market is segmented into Research and Academics, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home healthcare, and others end users. Among these end users, the Research and Academics are expected to dominate the market of urinalysis in upcoming years.

North America Holds the Maximum Market Shares in the Urinalysis Market

Geographically, North America holds the maximum market shares in the urinalysis market followed by Europe. The U.S. is the major revenue contributing country in the urinalysis market. The high prevalence of chronic kidney disease is the major factor that drives the growth of North America urinalysis market. According to the WHO, 30 million people or 15% of US adults are estimated to have CKD. Additionally, the growing occurrence of diabetes and developed healthcare infrastructure are likely to boost the demand of urinalysis market in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the urinalysis market.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-urinalysis-market

Key Players and the Regions of the Urinalysis Industry

The key players in the global urinalysis market include Qidel Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Mindray, Alere Inc, Sysmex, ACON Laboratories, Inc, Bio-Rad, ARKRAY Inc, Roche Diagnostics and 77 ElektronikaKft.

Reasons to Buy this Report: