Global Tissue Banking Industry and Market Studies Research Report 2017

Tissue banking is a process of collection of various tissues such as blood, bone, heart valves, skin, cornea, blood vessels, and soft tissues from donors. These collected tissues are further gathered, sterilized, processed and preserved by placing under proper storage conditions. These stored tissues are used during surgery, medical research, and educational purpose.

Increasing Occurrences of Chronic Diseases and Rising Awareness about Tissue Donation are Driving the Market Growth

The factors such as increasing occurrences of chronic diseases and rising awareness about tissue donation are driving the market growth. Furthermore, the applications of tissue banking in the treatment of various debilitating conditions such as neurological diseases, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes mellitus, and other autoimmune diseases helps to drive the growth of the market.

Additionally, increased investment by government and non-government organizations in healthcare is fueling the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for storage of tissues and approval of new products hinders the growth of the global tissue banking market. In addition, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive treatment options and increased government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies to further propel the market growth opportunities.

Tissue Banking Market: Segmentation

The global tissue banking is segmented on the basis of applications, product, and end-user. The applications segments include therapeutics, medical research, and cosmetics. The therapeutics segment accounted to hold the large market share global tissue banking market due to increasing incidences of chronic diseases across the world. On the basis of the product, the global tissue banking market is categorized into equipment and consumables. The equipment segment holds a large share in the market and is also the fastest growing segment.

North America Holds the Large Market Share of the Tissue Banking Market

Geographically, North America holds the large market share of the tissue banking market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, presence of accreted tissue banks, and increasing awareness about tissue donation in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of the tissue banking market due to technological advancement. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to various biotech research initiatives initiated by the government.

Tissue Banking Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global tissue banking market are Beckman Coulter Inc., BioCision, Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioKryo, Brooks Automation, Chernobyl Tissue Bank, IMA Pharmaceutical, LifeLink Tissue Bank and Tata Memorial Hospital Tissue Bank among the others.

