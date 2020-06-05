Global Long Term Care Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Long Term Care Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global long term care market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of long term care. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the long term care market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Older people continue to have ambitions to well-being and respect irrespective of declines in physical and mental capacity. Long-term care is a variety of services that help meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a long period of time. LTC help people to live, as independently as safely as possible when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own. It is also useful for younger people with disabilities or illness that require long-term care.

Increasing Disabilities among Peoples across the Globe and Increasing Government Funding to LTC are also Driving the Growth of the Market

The rapidly growing aging population is a major growth factor of the LTC market. Furthermore, increasing disabilities among peoples across the globe and increasing government funding to LTC are also driving the growth of the market. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases also driving the market growth of global long-term care. In addition, the longer life expectancies of geriatric peoples will provide wide opportunities to the market players.

Long Term Care Market: Segmentation

The global long-term care market is segmented on the basis of Service. The Service segments include home healthcare, hospice, nursing care and assisted living facilities. The home healthcare holds a large market share of the global long-term care market due to rising healthcare expenditure. This segment includes part-time medical services ordered by a physician for a specific condition. Hospice is the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing need for chronic care.

North America Dominates the Global Long-Term Care Market

Among the geographic regions, North America dominates the global long-term care market. The high aging population and growing government funding to LTC are driving the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR due to the increasing number of people with cardiac disorders.

Long Term Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the industry participants of the global long-term care market are Home Instead Senior Care, Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Kindred Healthcare, Senior Care Centers of America, Gentiva Health Services, Inc., EXTENDICARE, Atria Senior Living, Inc., Emeritus Corporation, Sunrise Senior Living, Inc., and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions among the others.

