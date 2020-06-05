Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global in-vitro diagnostics instruments market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of in-vitro diagnostics instruments. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing Has Increased Because of Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine are Likely to Drive the Growth OF Market

The growing elderly population, rise in occurrence and frequency of chronic diseases and infections, rise in diagnoses population is due to an increase in a disease like malaria, diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular disease. Adoption of Point-Of-Care testing has increased because of growing awareness of personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of market.

In addition, increasing awareness among the patients, technological innovations and advancement, are expected to positively affect the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing healthcare costs and lowering compensation affecting instrument sales are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing investments in emerging economies and increasing implication of friendly diagnosis are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market: Segmentation

The report segments the In-vitro diagnostics instruments market by product and by end user. Market segmentation based on product includes immunochemistry, clinical microbiology, POCT, tissue diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, hemostasis and SMBG. Moreover, the global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market based on end user is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, homecare and academic and research institutes.

Americas and Europe were Also Accounted to Have a Strong Hold on Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

Americas was the largest market among the geographies due to developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada, and rising acceptance of technologically advanced products in this region. Following the Americas and Europe were also accounted to have a strong hold on global in-vitro diagnostics instruments market. Furthermore, these regions are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities and increasing investments by leading players in the region. Moreover, Middle East and Africa (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin S.P.A., Biomérieux SA.

