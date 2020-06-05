Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global hormone replacement therapy market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of hormone replacement therapy. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the hormone replacement therapy market during the period.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/790

Growing Awareness among the Patients, Reformulation of Permitted Drugs are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The global hormone replacement therapy market was sized over USD 5.97 billion in 2015. The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.0% and 2.5% during 2017-2023. Increasing in incidence of regularly monitored formulations, technological advancement in drug delivery systems, growing awareness among the patients, reformulation of permitted drugs are the key factors driving the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market.

Moreover, injectable hormones needs to be stored in cold conditions to preserve their efficiency, high cost of hormone replacement therapy treatment, and the side effect caused by hormonal replacement therapy are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing frequencies of hormonal imbalance disorders and rising geriatric population suffering from these diseases are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Segmentation

The report segments the hormone replacement therapy market by type, by route of administration and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes growth hormone replacement therapy, estrogen replacement therapy and thyroid hormone replacement therapy. Moreover, estrogen-replacement therapy accounted for the largest market share of 63.9% in 2015. Oral, parenteral and transdermal is sub-segment of route of administration.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Americas was the largest market among the geographies and contributed over 50.9% of the revenue in the world hormone replacement therapy market in 2015.

Moreover, The U.S. was the largest contributor in terms of revenue in 2015 due to the awareness about the treatment procedures. Furthermore, Europe market is expected to grow steadily because of the increased in inactive lifestyles in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in demand for hormone replacement therapies in countries such as Japan, Australia and China. ROW region is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Amgen, Genentech, Novo Nordisk, Wyeth, Bayer, MED-EL, Eli Lily, Merck & Co., Mylan Laboratories, Pfizer and others.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-hormone-replacement-therapy-market

About Us

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.