Future of Global Surgical Robots Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2025

Our latest research report entitled Surgical Robots Market (by component (surgical systems, services, accessories), by surgery type (general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery)) Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, Forecasts up to 2025 provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of surgical robots. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure surgical robots cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential surgical robots growth factors. The global surgical robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period of 2019– 2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Robots surgery is a type of surgical procedures that are done using robots systems. Robotsally-assisted surgery was developed to try to overcome the limitations of pre-existing minimally-invasive surgical procedures and to improve the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.

Rising Awareness Regarding Computer-Aided Surgeries is Expected to Be the Major Contributor to the Growth of the Surgical Global Market

Rising awareness regarding computer-aided surgeries is expected to be the major contributor to the growth of the surgical global market. Factors like fewer complications such as surgical site infection, less pain and blood loss during surgery, quicker recovery, less noticeable scars are expected to boost the robots surgery market in the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases and high precision required in the operations triggering the use of Robots-assisted surgery. However high treatment cost and inadequate availability of the facilities restrain the growth of the market in developing countries.

Surgical Robots Market: Segmentation

The global surgical robots market based on the component is divided into systems, accessories, and services. Accessories dominated the global surgical robots market in terms of revenue generation, high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in the volume of robots procedures performed worldwide and growing demand of accessories due to their recurring need per procedure. The accessories are replaced after each surgical procedure thus contributing to the high market revenue.

Additionally, services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the rise in robot-assisted surgeries globally and projected to register the high CAGR. This is due to the Increasing number of old age population and increasing incidence rate of chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, asthma, arthritis, and other diseases. Systems segment shows less contribution in revenue generation compared to the other segments and projected to register moderate CAGR, as the robots system installed once need not to be changed for a long time.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Surgical Robots Market

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the surgical robots market in 2019, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, increased awareness towards robots surgeries along with well-established healthcare infrastructure contributing to the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace in the coming years on account of increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

Significant growth of chronic diseases and the requirement of précised surgical treatments driving the big market players into surgical robots inventions. The prominent player in global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robots, Hansen Medical Inc., MedRobots, TransEnterix Inc., Accuray Inc., Renishaw plc, Think Surgical, Synaptive Medical, Titan Medical Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc.

