Fitness Apps Market Size COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The Fitness App Market expected to rise with 23% CAGR between 2017 and 2023 by Deployment (Android, iOS, Windows), by Platform (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), by type (workout & exercise apps, nutrition app)

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global fitness app market that foretastes the growth in this market rise with a 23% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Global fitness app market has been segmented into by deployment, platform, types, and lastly region. Based on deployment, this market has been segmented into Android apps, iOS apps, and Windows apps. Android offers an operating system, middleware, and key mobile applications. Many health and fitness apps were designed on android platform.

Elevating cognizance of health and fitness is spurring the demand for fitness apps globally. Market reports associated to the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios.

Fitness apps are increasing in popularity steadily as they successfully fill the requirement for guidance in terms of planning exercise regimes and managing food consumption. The increasing usage of smartphones, easy integration of fitness apps in the daily schedule and availability of various vendors in the market is expected to dramatically alter the competitive landscape of the market in the coming years.

Key Players

The focal market contenders in the fitness app market are Grandapps (U.S.), Fitbit (U.S.), Motorola Mobility LLC (U.S.), Azumio (U.S.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (U.S.), ASICS (Japan), Appster (Australia), Under Armour (U.S.), WillowTree, Inc. (U.S.), Dom and Tom Tom (U.S.) among others.

Industry Updates:

March 2019 – The Swiss army has recently developed and launched a new app which has been designed for the recruits who can get fit before they join the recruit school. The app is called ready #teamarmee that has been developed by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) along with the Swiss Armed Forces. The app is aimed at the teens from the age of 14 to 18, so they could improve their fitness level before undergoing the grueling training, which itself is a part of the Switzerland’s compulsory military service.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the fitness app market is carried out on the basis of deployment, platform, type and region. On the basis of deployment, the fitness app market comprises of Android, Ios and Windows. The platform-based segmentation of the market consists of tablets, smartphone, wearable devices. On the basis of Type, the fitness app market is segmented into activity tracking apps, nutrition apps, workout and exercise apps. The regions considered for the fitness app market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Competitive Analysis

The ability to utilize the economies of scale is further proving to be beneficial for comprehensive market growth. The market is at an optimally productive level and will be capable of generating greater value for the firms in the market and its shareholders. Although, the market has also considerably neutralized the market advantages and thus is promoting an increase in the number of firms in the market. The diversification of the product assortment in the market is increasing the opportunity for the progress of the market. The management tendencies in the market are reinforcing the level of growth that can be achieved in the present market scenario. The growth patterns are revised in tandem to the customer likings to realize the greatest growth, and in the long run, viability.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the fitness app market consists of regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North American region is controlling the market due to the awareness of the people towards health. The increased consumption rate of smartphone and support of established countries is pushing the market of fitness app to develop. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major producers of smartphones and tablets and is anticipated to flourish at a rapid rate. Nations like China and India are in the developing phase currently but experience a heavy demand generator for smartphones and tablets. As health awareness becomes predominant among end user, the demand for fitness app market is expected to escalate sharply.

