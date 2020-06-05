Covid-19 Impact on RF Filters Market 2020: Segmentation and Growth Factors till 2023

Market Highlights

The RF filter market is rapidly expanding due to the increase in wireless communication and the number of computing devices. The rapid development in wireless infrastructure and surge in the adoption of wearable and connected devices increase the demand for the RF filter market. The emergence of 5G network is likely to gain huge traction for RF filters during the forecast period.

Globally the RF filter market is categorized into functional type, filter type, connectivity technology, and application.

The functional type segment of the global RF filter market is categorized into cellular devices, GPS devices, radio broadcast, television (TV) broadcast, and others.

Depending on the filter type, the RF filter market is segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW).

Furthermore, based on the connectivity technology, the global RF filter market is classified into cellular technology, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others. The cellular technology further comprises 2G, 3G, and 4G. The application segment is sub-segmented into lighting, small appliances, home security, remote control, industrial, and others.

Key Players

Covid-19 Impact on RF Filters Market key players includes Skyworks Solutions Inc (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Qorvo (US), Broadcom (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Avnet Inc (US), Tai-SAW Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Abracon (US),Yageo (Taiwan), RTX Technology (South Korea), Bird Technologies (US), Crystek Corporation (US), and Akoustis Technologies (US).

Segmentation

Globally, the RF filter market is categorized into filter type, connectivity technology, functional areas, and application.

Depending on the filter type, the RF filter market is segmented into surface acoustic wave (SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW).

Based on the connectivity technology, the global RF filter market is classified into cellular technology, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others. The cellular technology is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Furthermore, the functional type segment of the global RF filter market is categorized into cellular devices, GPS devices, radio broadcast, television (TV) broadcast, and others. Lastly, the application segment is categorized into lighting, small appliances, home security, remote control, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global RF filters market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to have a significant growth in the RF filter market owing to rapid development in connected technology for smart and IoT applications. While the market is dominated by Asia-Pacific with a significant market share during the forecast year. The market growth is attributed to the presence of semiconductor companies in China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. These regions are likely to witness a rapid adoption of smart devices.

