All-Flash (AFA) Array Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2020- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

The All-Flash Array market is also set to evolve with gaining a valuation of USD 16.21 billion by 2024 after USD 5.78 billion, which it acquired in 2018.

The All-Flash Array market is reports related to the semiconductor industry has been released by Market Research Future. It states that the global all-flash array market is observing an astounding growth at a CAGR of 20.56%, during the forecast period.

Overview

An all-flash array is a drive that functions with the use of flash memory to store data when it is required for an extended time. The device is gradually replacing the hard disk storage’s core functions as the all-flash array is superior in performance and works with low power consumption.

Key Players

Dell Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), NetApp, Inc. (US), Pure Storage (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Western Digital Corporation (US), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Kaminario (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), E8 Storage (US), Violin Systems (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), and Vexata Inc. (US) are the prominent players in the all-flash array market.

Industry News

26 July 2019: Synology announces new FlashStation and DiskStation models for all-flash arrays. Two new rack-able FlashStation models and a much-needed successor to the RS18017xs+ are the options for the enterprise, while prosumer-focused DS620slim provides headroom for six 2.5″ SATA drives.

Market Drivers & Trends

Among the significant factors, the all-flash array’s ability to be flexible, get easily installed, low maintenance, and compactness is gaining substantial accolades from real-time data processing, is uplifting the product demand. Also, advances in technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are the factors promoting market growth in the assessment period. The key manufacturers are introducing a wide of these products, which is also tremendously contributing to the market growth over the years and is anticipated to expand its size during the assessment period.

The boost in the product demand, as well as its launch by the key players to strengthen their market position, has also contributed to the global all-flash array market growth. In case of point, IBM Corporation in 2018 launched all-flash multi-cloud storage product models—FlashSystem 9110 and FlashSystem 9150. In the same year, Dell Technologies also launched a new non-volatile memory express storage array named as PowerMax. Therefore, with such innovation, the global all-flash array market is anticipated to have more lucrative opportunities to come during the assessment period, which would prosper the market at a higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The detailed analysis of the global all-flash array market can be segmented by storage pattern, flash media, and end-user.

In terms of Storage pattern: It includes file, object, block. The market for block storage segment is longed to be the largest segment to expect the highest CAGR during the review period. The growth is attributed to its benefits such as increased scalability, ease of management, built-in data protection, and high performance that is offered by block storage and makes it the most preferred storage solution across various end-use verticals.

In terms of flash media: It includes custom flash modules (CFM) and solid-state drives (SSD). The SSD segment held the highest market share in 2018, whereas the CFM segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The mounting adoption of CFM concerning its benefits such as enhanced space efficiency, improved power performance, competitive pricing, upgraded capacity density, and flexibility are enabling the market to expand invariably.

In terms of end-user: It includes BFSI, healthcare, media and entertainment, commercial institutions, government, telecom, and many more. The BFSI segment is probable to lead the all-flash array market during the assessment period due to development in the adoption of all-flash arrays in developing nations. The key manufacturers in developed countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their existing storage solution. However, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Outlook

For a comprehensive geographical analysis, the global all-flash array market has been studied in the primary regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Among these, Asia Pacific has the maximum share of the market and is expected to be the largest market during the assessment period with increasing demand for automation across the various industry verticals. The promotion of the application of all-flash array as data computing, processing, and storage has also led the market to expand. Apart from this, an increased number of data centers in this region coupled with the availability of low-cost raw materials, has also backed the market growth with mass production of it at low costs. The major countries that witnessed the high growth of the market in the APAC region are China, Japan, Australia, and India.

North America is the initial adopter of advanced data storage technologies and has captured the largest share of the all-flash array market after APAC region. The adoption of smart technologies such as big data, IoT, and virtualization in North America generates a vast amount of data, which has escalated the demand for all-flash array across the region.

At the same time, Middle East region is expected to record the highest CAGR in the all-flash array market during the assessment period due to the mounting demand from end-use verticals such as oil & gas, energy, and media and entertainment. Whereas, the market in Africa is expected to adopt the cloud storage market. Brazil and other Middle Eastern countries are also likely to inflate substantially in aerospace & defence, energy, education & research, and media & entertainment, as it generates demand for data storage to adopt the advanced operations through data analytics.

In the last, the AFA market in Rest of the World is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the assessment period.

