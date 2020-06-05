Acrylic Teeth Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2025

Acrylic Teeth Market Research Report: Information, by Type (Partial Denture, Complete Denture and Overdenture), Application (Functionality and Aesthetics), Layers (Two-Layer Acrylic Teeth, Three-Layer Acrylic Teeth, Four-Layer Acrylic Teeth and others), Technology (CAD/CAM and 3D Printing) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Acrylic Teeth Market Key Players in the Global Acrylic Teeth Market:

YAMAHACHI DENTAL MFG., CO (Japan), SHOFU DENTAL (Singapore), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. (Europe), Dental Manufacturing Spa. (Europe), New Stetic S.A. (South America) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global Acrylic Teeth market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Acrylic Teeth Industry – Overview

The acrylic teeth are easy to adjust, and also has a chemical bonding with as denture as both are made of same material. Furthermore, acrylic teeth are more compatible than the porcelain teeth as well as easy to fabricate. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of the acrylic teeth market. However, acrylic teeth’s abrasion susceptibility and removal difficulties are the disadvantages may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market – Competitive Analysis

Key strategic approaches undertaken by the major players in the market are merger, acquisition, partnership, collaborations, new product launches. This strategies determine the growth of the companies, thus strengthening their position in the market. Other strategies are geographical expansion, help the key players to enhance their geographical presence, and serve customers across the globe.

Dentsply Sirona

Established in 1899 and headquartered in United States, Dentsply Sirona is one of the global leaders in manufacturing professional dental products and technologies, helping dental professionals to provide quality and efficient dental care. The products and solutions manufactured by the company embrace leading platforms and positions across consumables, technology, equipment, and specialty solutions.

August 2016: Dentsply Sirona announced the introduction of another integrated solution to the market namely a new 3D imaging software to improve the planning and workflow of endodontic procedures. With the largest research and development platform in the industry, Dentsply Sirona is committed to its mission of empowering dental professionals to provide better, safer, faster dental care.

February 2016: DENTSPLY International Inc. and Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. announced the completion of remaining regulatory milestones for proposed merger.

Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.:

Headquartered at Schaan, Liechtenstein, Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. is a global leader and world’s prominent dental company. IvoclarVivadent is a worldwide pioneer in inventive materials and procedures for quality, esthetic dentistry. The company generally operates in three different areas that are direct restoratives, fixed prosthetics and removable prosthetics.

October, 2013: The Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc. is planned to establish a new subsidiary in Russia to expand its presence in global market.

New Stetic S.A.:

New Stetic S.A. is an acrylic teeth manufacturing company established in 1954 and headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The company product profile includes dental alloys, dental cotton, dental anesthetics, acrylic teeth, acrylic resins and other teeth and products.

Acry Smart, Acry Plus EVO, Acry Plus, Acry Lux, Acry Rock V,and Acry Cette are various products offered by the company for acrylic teeth market.

SHOFU DENTAL:

The company manufactures Abrasives, Giomer, Ceramage Micro-Ceramic Indirect Composite System, Vintage AL porcelain veneering material. Moreover, the company is also a leading supplier of porcelain and acrylic teeth.

The company offers various products such as Acrylic Resin Teeth, Livera Anterior / Posterior IHP Artificial Teeth, Endura Anterio, and EnduraPosterio.

Global Acrylic Teeth Market – Regional Analysis

America accounts for the largest market share in acrylic teeth market. The growth is attributed to an increasing demand for dental devices in the market. Additionally, the market growth is also boosted by increasing expenditure on dental industry in North America and South America. In South America, the market is expected show steady but positive growth owing to growing emphasis on acrylic teeth and increasing patient population.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acrylic teeth. Rising awareness about the availability of various dental consumables and devices among Asian population, increasing disposable income of people, and rising focusing on cosmetic dentistry are major drivers for the growth of acrylic teeth market. Dentists opt for various types of acrylic teeth for improving the appearance of the patients. This rising inclination of Asian population towards cosmetic dentistry is likely to open array of opportunities for the acrylic teeth market. Rising geriatric population is another factor driving the growth of the market. According to the China National Committee on Aging, there were 185 million people above 60 years of age in 2011 (13.7% of the population); this number is expected to touch 487 million by 2053 (34% of the population).