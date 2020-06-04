Strategic Technology Trends in the Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market

The technologies in semiconductor and IC packaging materials has undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional dual in line packaging to advanced integrated circuit packaging. The rising wave of new technologies such as grid array (GA) is creating significant potential for semiconductor and IC packaging materials in consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and communications and telecom applications to protect and insulate electronic components from external threats.

In semiconductor and IC packaging material market, various technologies such as SOP (Small Outline Package), GA (Grid Array), QFP (Quad Flat Package), and DIP(Dual In-Line Package) technologies are used in the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, medical devices, communications and telecom, automotive industry, and energy and lighting applications. Increasing demand for consumer electronics and increasing R&D by key players towards making the electronic packaging materials are creating new opportunities for various semiconductor and IC packaging material technologies.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in semiconductor and IC packaging material market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in semiconductor and IC packaging material market.

Lucintel study finds that semiconductor and IC packaging material technology is forecast to grow at 4% during next five years. Small Outline Package is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. Hitachi Chemical, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Company, Sumitomo Chemical, Alent, and Kyocera Chemical are among the major players in the semiconductor and IC packaging material market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global semiconductor and IC packaging material technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• SOP (Small Outline Package)

• GA (Grid Array)

• QFP (Quad Flat Package)

• DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

• Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

• Consumer Electronics

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

• Aerospace and Defense

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

• Medical Devices

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

• Communications and Telecom

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

• Automotive Industry

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

• Energy and Lighting

o SOP (Small Outline Package)

o GA (Grid Array)

o QFP (Quad Flat Package)

o DIP(Dual In-Line Package)

o Others

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

• North America

– United States

– Canada

– Mexico

• Europe

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– France

• Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– India

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

This more than 150-pages of research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.