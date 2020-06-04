Oleoresins Market worth $1.7 billion by 2025

The report “Oleoresins Market by Source (Paprika, Capsicum, Seed spices, Turmeric, Herbs, Ginger, Cinnamon & cassia), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Personal Care Products, Feed), Extraction Process, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025” According to MarketsandMarkets, the oleoresins market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. The rapidly growing demand for natural flavors in the food & beverage industry and the wide application of oleoresins in various other industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, and feed sectors are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast.

Based on application, the oleoresins market is segmented into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, personal care products, and feed. The pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing preference for herbal medicines and increasing intake of natural dietary and health supplements in developed and developing countries.

Capsaicinoids present in capsicums possess antibiotic characteristics. Thus, they act as an ailing agent in medicines and reduce pain sensations. Capsicum oleoresins also find applications in the nutraceuticals industry as key ingredients in supplement formulations, which helps in managing body weight. These factors are collectively projected to drive the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals segment in the oleoresins market during the forecast period.

The seed spices segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the oleoresins market during the forecast period.

By source, the oleoresins market is segmented into paprika, capsicum, seed spices, ginger, turmeric, cinnamon & cassia, herbs, and others. Some of the key oleoresins are extracted from the seeds of plants such as black pepper, cardamom, cumin, mustard, nutmeg, and fenugreek. Black pepper oleoresins are one of the majorly used oleoresins and find applications in hard and soft candies, chewing gums, baked products, ice creams, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, snacks, and canned food products. Besides their use in the food industry, oleoresins from black pepper are also used in the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industries. Other seed spice oleoresins such as cardamom and fenugreek are also very popular due to their aroma and taste. The increasing number of applications for seed spice oleoresins is driving its market growth.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the oleoresins market, in terms of value, in 2019

The oleoresins market in North America is projected to witness high growth due to the strong local and export demands. The US is one of the major importers of oleoresins across the globe. Although the production of oleoresins in the North American region is not at par with the domestic demand and the consumption rate in the region is comparatively higher. Oleoresins witness high demand in the processed food sector in developed countries, where the purchasing power of consumers is high as compared to the developing countries. The growth in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing consumer preferences for natural diet supplements in the North American countries are projected to drive the growth of the oleoresins market in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Akay Group (India), Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), AVT Naturals (India), Givaudan (Switzerland), PT Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Ungerer & Company (US), Kancor Ingredients Ltd. (India), Plant Lipids (India), Kalsec Inc.(US), Gazignaire (France), and Universal Oleoresins (India).

