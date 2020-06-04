North America Likely to Hold a Higher Share in the Adhesion Barrier Market; Europe and Asia Pacific to Follow Suit

In this research on the adhesion barrier market, use of adhesion barriers across various applications has been studied covering value and volume potential of the market in terms of sales and demand of adhesion barriers. According to this research, the valuation of the adhesion barrier market in North America, especially in the US is likely to remain at the forefront in the coming years. The main factor driving this leadership position in the domain is the increase in cardio and abdominal surgeries coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in the United States and Canada. On the other hand, Europe is expected to showcase a significant share in the global adhesion barrier market. According to the EU, a rise in abdominal surgeries was observed that touched a figure of US$ 1.4 Million in 2017 from US$ 1.3 Million in 2016 in the region. This number is projected to rise in the following years, in turn impacting the use of adhesion barriers.

Demand for adhesion barriers in Asia Pacific, especially in the developing economies of India and China, is projected to expand at a significant rate during 2016-2026. Growing geriatric population and rising neurosurgery incidences remain influential in the use of adhesion barriers. Moreover, increasing contribution of the private sector in terms of investment in the healthcare industry in these countries coupled with growth in medical tourism is boosting the demand for adhesion barriers and hence market growth in Asia Pacific.

Improvement in surgical outcome – a key aspect driving the demand for adhesion barriers

Positive growth of the healthcare industry has resulted in a shift toward value-based business in a bid to improve surgical outcomes and patient care. This has taken a center stage as professionals and healthcare organizations strive to reduce the postoperative complications such as formation of abrasions. Against this backdrop, readmissions related to abrasion complications urge the use of adhesion barriers, as surgical success becomes imperative. Postoperative complications related to adhesion that cause pain, female infertility and bowel obstruction have triggered the use of adhesion barriers, thus embossing a positive impact on the adhesion barrier market globally.

Application of adhesion barriers in gynaecological surgeries to remain at the vanguard; cardiovascular counterparts likely to boost demand

Increasing use in gynaecological surgeries has remained pivotal in driving sales of different types of adhesion barriers, which is likely to influence the growth of the adhesion barrier market on the global front. In addition, growing adoption of film and gel type adhesion barriers in several gynaecological surgeries including but not limited to ovarian cystectomy, ectopic pregnancy and endometriosis surgery are complementing the growth of the adhesion barrier market worldwide. The market growth is also influenced by a rising number of laparoscopic procedures, which is likely to present potential opportunities for key stakeholders in the adhesion barrier market.

Global Adhesion Barrier Market Players are: Baxter, J&J, Integra Lifesciences, Sanofi Group, Medtronic, Getinge, C. R. Bard, Haohai Biological, Yishengtang, Singclean, FzioMed, MAST Biosurgery, Anika Therapeutics

Moreover, rising incidences of abdominal and cardiovascular surgeries, apart from gynaecological procedures, are likely to supplement the use of adhesion barriers, in turn paving new growth avenues for the adhesion barrier market. Rising heart related diseases are influencing demand for adhesion barriers in cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), in the US, 1 death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) is recorded every 37 seconds. Globally, over 17 million deaths, attributed to CVD, have been recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO), making cardiovascular disorders a prime cause of death. These statistics point towards an increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries, which in turn are linked to the use of adhesion barriers; thereby paving an opportunistic growth path for the adhesion barrier market.

Adhesion barrier market remains consolidated; key players focusing on NPD and acquisitions to maintain prominence

Leading players such as Ethicon and Sanofi account for a major share in the global adhesion barrier market. With a combined revenue share of over 70%, these players are focusing on increased penetration of their products across several applications to maintain their status quo in the market. Conversely, with growing healthcare infrastructure and initiatives, the number of new entrants is multiplying at a significant pace, albeit the barriers created by stringent regulatory frameworks. These companies are more focused on new product development and launches to establish themselves in this consolidated market. For instance, a US based privately held company, FzioMed, launched a novel adhesion barrier gel called Oxiplex/IU in October 2018. This product finds major use in intrauterine surgeries.

In addition, key market players are also focusing on acquisition strategy to strengthen their adhesion barrier portfolio and maintain an edge over competition. In 2019, Sanofi’s Seprafilm adhesion barrier was acquired by Baxter for US$ 350 Million and the transaction closed in the first quarter of 2020.

These statistics are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the influence of which is being evaluated. COVID-19 impact on various healthcare domains such as cardiovascular and gynaecology procedures is likely to induce a sense of uncertainty in terms of value projections of adhesion barriers in the coming year, though its impact a few years down the line remains blurred.

