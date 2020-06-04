Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

The latest report on Refurbished Medical Devices Market (by product (biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices), end user (private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of refurbished medical devices industry.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure refurbished medical devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential refurbished medical devices growth factors. According to report the global refurbished medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Growing medical tourism owing to increasing geriatric population base is the rising trend anticipating the growth of refurbished market. Receiving greater healthcare facilities in host country than home country due to affordability, better access to healthcare facilities and higher quality healthcare are the key factors responsible for the growth of medical tourism which directly fuels the growth of global refurbished medical devices market over the forecast period.

Growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases as well as rising demand for low cost medical devices and demand for refurbished devices from private healthcare due to budget constraints is the prime factor responsible for the growth of global refurbished medical devices. Moreover, rising adoption of refurbished medical devices by developing countries and an affordable alternative to expensive devices are also the factors responsible for the growth of the refurbished medical devices market.

Refurbished Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

The report on global refurbished medical devices market covers segments such as, product and end-user. On the basis of product, the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into biotechnology instruments, diagnostic imaging equipment, radiation oncology systems and minimally invasive devices. On the basis of end user, the global refurbished medical devices market is categorized into private practices and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Key Players in the Refurbished Medical Devices Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global refurbished medical devices market such as, Agito Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, DRE, Everx and Block Imaging International.

