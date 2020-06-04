3D Printing Dental Device Market to Witness Increasing Adoption in the Near Future

Dental implants installed in patient are custom-made for that respective individual, making it a patient-specific service in the healthcare domain. Against this backdrop, concept of one-size-fits-all does not go in parallel when it comes to braces or dentures, making it imperative to carry out multiple iterations. 3D printing becomes an ideal fit to carry out multiple iterations when it comes to cost effectiveness, and time saving. With 3D printing, it has become possible to produce unique surgical crowns, guides and trays in less time and in an economic manner. This has reinforced the use of 3D printing dental devices, in turn shaping the market for 3D printing dental devices at a global level.

Adoption of 3D printing dental devices cuts down tedious tasks such as taking physical measurements and impressions in turn increasing the convenience factor. With use of intra-oral scanners a 3D image can be created in much less time, aiding both the physician as well as the patient ultimately reducing the downtime. This aspect has remained instrumental in driving sales of 3D printing dental devices in turn favouring the growth of the global 3D printing dental device market, says the research report by credible markets.

Rising dental procedures on the back of increasing dental cases to spur sales of 3D printing dental devices

The global 3D printing dental device market continues to remain influenced with the increasing dental surgeries worldwide. According to WHO, over 530 million children are patients of dental caries of milk teeth (primary teeth). Moreover, FDI’s OHA (Oral Health Atlas) records that about 3 billion individuals globally were affected by untreated decay of permanent and primary teeth. Additionally, 85-90 % tooth decay needs endodontic procedures that include dental surgeries to substitute natural teeth with artificial teeth. This factor is expected to raise the demand for 3D printing dental devices, in turn spurring their sales across dental clinics and hospitals during the period of forecast.

GDP per capita coupled with growth in geriatric population worldwide, spinning the market’s growth

The global 3D printing dental device market is projected to expand at a modest rate on the back of growing demand for 3D printing dental devices in dental clinics and hospitals. Moreover, the global 3D printing dental device market is largely influenced by the number of dental surgeries taking place worldwide, dental cosmetics playing a major role here. This can be attributed to growing geriatric population across various emerging and developed countries on the global front. In addition, the growth in sales of 3D printing dental devices is also supported by the GPD per capita. GDP per capita of developed economies such as US, Canada and other European countries is relatively higher than that of emerging economies such as India. This is underlining the spending power of individuals in cosmetic procedures, and dental surgeries are no exception. This has certainly influenced the use of various 3D printing dental devices in healthcare facilities, in turn increasing the dental expenditure ultimately resulting in the adoption of digital dentistry. Face value of this factor has proven pivotal in driving sales of 3D printing dental devices, consecutively pushing the global market’s growth in the coming years.

Over one-third market to remain under North America

According to the research report on global 3D printing dental device market crafted by Credible Insights, developed countries of US and Canada are expected to retain a lion’s share in the forthcoming years. Credible Insights predicts that North America is likely to reflect a one-third revenue share in the 3D printing dental device market during the forecast period. However, the firm also stresses on the fact that the scenario might change in the coming years, with the COVID pandemic at hand. Research is still in progress covering the possible impact of COVID-19 on 3D printing dental device market worldwide. Widening edentulous population, favourable government support and reimbursements policies continue to influence the growth of the 3D printing dental device market in the region. For example, Obamacare or the PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) provides quality and affordable insurance schemes. Moreover, government initiatives supporting research and development in the healthcare domain are also impacting the sales of 3D printing dental devices.

A promising scenario – Stakeholders’ focus on NPD and acquisitions likely to create new avenues

Overall, the scenario of 3D printing dental device market worldwide is likely to witness a reticent growth path, with key stakeholders in the market focusing on new product launches and mergers and acquisitions. According to this research, mergers and acquisitions and NPDs have always been key strategies of players to establish and maintain a strong global footprint in the 3D printing dental device market. For instance, Vertex Global Holdings was acquired by 3D Systems in a bid to enhance the penetration of the later in the global market. According to the analysis of Credible Insights, the market certainly can offer a promising growth path in the coming years and key stakeholders in the 3D printing dental device market can expect a volley of growth opportunities through the period of forecast.

Global 3D Printing Dental Device Market Players are: Stratasys, EnvisionTEC, Javelin Technologies, BEGO, 3D Systems GMBH, Formlabs, Planmeca, Prodways, Roboze & ASIGA

