 Lupus Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2023

Lupus is a disease caused by an interplay of hormones, genes, and several other environmental factors. It’s a complex health problem and when patients present signs of lupus at first, they are asked whether they are related to someone who has lupus or some other autoimmune condition. Many researchers have drawn links between lupus and genetic disorders as clustering of lupus often happens in families and the disease was also observed among certain ethnic groups.

Health experts suggest that the risk for lupus development in siblings of people suffering from the disease are 20 times higher. With that being said, even healthy family members are also likely to test positive if someone they are related to has lupus. However, further research studies have ruled out that the presence of such genes doesn’t necessarily mean that the person will develop lupus. Researchers suggest that both environment and genes are responsible for the spread of lupus.

One of the major challenges researchers face is that they can’t determine the way these two elements work together and what could be the factors behind the motion of the lupus spread. The Lupus Market for the disease that causes severe inflammation in the body was valued US$1.48 billion in 2017. The market for lupus is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023. According to analysts, the growth in the market will spread across different regions.

The global market for lupus has been segmented on the basis of treatment, types, and end users. The global lupus market, based on the type, has been segmented into cutaneous lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus, neonatal lupus, and drug-induced lupus erythematosus. Further, the systemic lupus erythematosus segment is believed to hold the largest market share, say analysts. Owing to the increasing drug development and growing prevalence in recent years, this segment in the global lupus market will see significant growth. Based on treatments, the lupus market has been segmented into antimalarial drugs, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, biologics, and others. Based on end users, the global lupus market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospital & clinics, and others.

The global lupus market has been segmented on the basis of region. The major segments include the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The global lupus market for the American region has further been segmented into South America and North America. The North American lupus market is further divided into the United States and Canada. The lupus market in Europe has been segmented into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. The latter has further been segmented into Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Western Europe. The global lupus market in Asia-Pacific is classified into Japan, India, South Korea, China, Australia, and the rest of the region. The lupus market in the MEA region is further segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

According to the Johns Hopkins Lupus Center, certain drugs are considered responsible for causing lupus-like syndrome. With that said, stress and exposure to ultraviolet light are also known to aggravate the symptoms of lupus in many people. The publication suggests that research is still going on and none of these factors can be identified as a direct source of lupus.

