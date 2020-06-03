How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry Industry?

Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of clinical trial supply and logistic for pharmaceutical industry market by sector (clinical trial manufacturing services, clinical trial logistics, distributions services, clinical trial supply chain management) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the clinical trial supply and logistic for the pharmaceutical industry market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024.

According to report the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.In 2016, it was worth USD 15.1 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 26.2 billion by 2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Increasing Clinical Trials

One of the latest trends in the market is increasing clinical trials in the developing economies which will also drive the global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for the Pharmaceutical Industry market over the forecast period. Moreover, cost of clinical trials in developing economies such as APAC, Latin America and Eastern Europe is less than that of in developed economies is the prime factor responsible for the increasing clinical trials in the developing economies.

Outsourcing of Clinical Trials Activities to CROs

An increase in the number of outsourcing of clinical trial activities to clinical research organizations (CROs) by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical vendors to increase their profit margins is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this market. Moreover, outsourcing the clinical trial activities in developing economies such as APAC and Latin America owing to lower cost of clinical trials in this region is the factor responsible for the increased profit margins of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

North America Region is the Largest Consumer among the Geographies Followed by Europe While APAC to Grow at a Highest CAGR

The global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2016-17 followed by Europe. The presence of top CROs and CMO as well as increasing clinical trials across the region drives the growth of Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for the Pharmaceutical Industry market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, the emergence of CROs and CMOs in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to boost the market for Clinical Trial Supply and Logistic for Pharmaceutical Industry.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include DHL International GmbH, World Courier, Marken, The Almac Group, FedEx, Pamplona Capital Management, Movianto, Catalent, Inc, Patheon and Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.

